Apple A16 Bionic: All you need to know about the new chip

The Apple A16 Bionic is the latest smartphone chip to feature inside an iPhone. Apple has confirmed it will make its debut in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while suggesting it’s the most powerful smartphone chip ever created.

Apple has confirmed the A16 Bionic will be built upon new 4nm architecture, which should be even more efficient than the 5nm architecture from the preceding A15 Bionic chip.

The A16 Bionic will also pack 16 billion transistors, a 6-core CPU and 50% more memory bandwidth.

Keep scrolling down for everything else you need to know about the new iPhone chip.

The Apple A16 Bionic chip will debut inside the iPhone 14 Pro, which is set to launch on 16 September.

It will also be available inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which launches on the same day.

Specs

Apple A16 Bionic is built upon the new 4nm architecture, with the smaller process node allowing Apple to cram in additional transistors: 16 billion in total.

For comparison, the preceding A15 Bionic chip only packs 15 billions transistors, since it has a marginally larger 5nm process node. The greater number of transistors generally results in a speedier performance, so it’s looking like good news for the iPhone 14 Pro.

The A16 features a 6-core CPU, made up of 2 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores. That’s the exact same count as the A15 chip.

Apple claims the A16 Bionic is the most powerful smartphone chip in the world, supposedly being 40% faster than the competition. We’re not entirely sure what Apple means by that, but this is certainly looking like a speedy chip.

Other notable upgrades include 50% more memory bandwidth, a new neural engine that can perform 17 trillion operations per second, and an Advanced ISP that will help to improve the quad‑pixel camera sensor.