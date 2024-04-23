OnePlus Pad Go vs Apple iPad: Which should you buy?

OnePlus recently unveiled its first mid-range tablet designed for entertainment – the OnePlus Pad Go.

The affordable tablet packs some impressive specs, including a 2.4K display, Dolby Atmos audio and a large battery. The question is how does the new mid-ranger compare to Apple’s classic iPad now that the latter is in its 10th generation?

The OnePlus Pad Go has a bigger screen

If you’re looking for a spacious screen, the OnePlus Pad Go’s display is your winner.

The 11.35-inch screen has a comparable resolution to the 10th Gen iPad but is slightly bigger and features a faster 90Hz refresh rate than the 60Hz refresh rate on the iPad. This means you can expect a smoother viewing experience whether you’re streaming a movie or browsing the web.

One area in which the iPad does come out on top is brightness. Apple claims the iPad stands at 500 nits of brightness, whereas the OnePlus Pad Go falls short of this at 400 nits.

OnePlus Pad Go

The Apple iPad packs larger cameras

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) comes with two 12-megapixel cameras – one on the rear for snapping photos and scanning documents and a second on the front of the tablet for taking selfies and joining calls.

The OnePlus Pad Go also features a front and a rear camera, but both of these are 8-megapixel sensors.

The iPad also brings Apple-exclusive features, including FaceTime to chat with friends and Centre Stage to ensure you remain in the frame during calls.

The OnePlus Pad Go has a longer battery life

The OnePlus Pad Go is fitted with a large 8000 mAh battery for up to 40 hours of music playback. OnePlus claims the tablet will also get you through a full day of work and play on a single charge.

On top of this, the tablet offers a 514-hour standby time and supports fast 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Apple isn’t as open about its battery sizes, but the iPad (10th Gen) is reportedly by a 7606 mAh battery. Apple says this should get you through 10 hours of web serving and video streaming, while the 20W charger in the box isn’t as fast as the OnePlus Pad Go’s fast charger.

Apple iPad

The cellular configuration of the iPad supports 5G

Both the Apple iPad (10th Gen) and the OnePlus Pad Go are available in Wi-Fi and cellular configurations. This makes it much easier to use your tablet on the go without worrying about finding a public Wi-Fi network or connecting to the hotspot on your phone.

However, only the iPad supports 5G, the latest and fastest cellular technology. The OnePlus Pad Go sticks with an outdated 4G connection. OnePlus has likely made this decision to keep costs down, but if you’re used to browsing on 5G you might find the OnePlus Pad Go to be too slow.

The OnePlus Pad Go is significantly cheaper

Storage and RAM also affect price, though the OnePlus Pad Go is cheaper across the board.

The iPad (10th Gen) starts at £499 for 64GB of storage or £679 for 256GB without adding cellular data to your plan. The OnePlus Pad Go, meanwhile, starts at £299/€329 for up to 256GB storage.