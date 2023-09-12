Apple iPhone 15 Wonderlust Event Live Blog: Follow all the news right here

Apple’s Wonderlust event is taking place today (September 12) and it’s where we expect the iPhone 15 series to get its grand reveal.

Apple’s annual September event is typically its biggest of the year, as it has become the traditional release of the latest round of iPhones and other tech that works with it. We expect this year to be no different.

When is the Apple iPhone 15 event?

Apple’s iPhone 15 event, titled Wonderlust is taking place today (September 12) and it will be live-streamed on Apple’s site and via YouTube. It’ll kick off at:

London – 6 PM

San Franciso – 10 AM

What to expect?

Of course, the big news expected from the event tonight is the launch of the iPhone 15. Don’t just expect one phone though – there will likely be four.

The standard iPhone 15 and its larger iPhone 15 Plus counterpart are expected to inherit the Dynamic Island, up the megapixels in the camera and come in a range of new colours. While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max look to be the bigger upgrades. with curvier designs, faster processors, a new titanium body and, if you plump for the larger model, optical zoom.

All models look set to swap from Lightning to USB-C, although the Pro models might get faster transfer speeds thanks to Thunderbolt support. There might even be a nice colour-matched UBS-C cable in the box for charging.

Away from the phones, rumours suggest we’ll see a duo of new Apple Watch models including the Series 9 and Ultra 2 announced. Expect to see new strap options, faster internals and possibly a few new sensors here. Finally, it looks like Apple will be bringing USB-C over to the AirPods Pro with a new case carrying the same port as the iPhone 15.

There could also be some talk of the M3 computing chips, however this is more likely to be saved for another event. The same goes for iPad updates.

Follow our Live Blog

To stay updated with all the news from the event, keep an eye on our Live Blog – which you can see below.

Live Blog