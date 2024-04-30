Beats Solo 4 vs Beats Solo Pro: Big differences explained

Apple-owned Beats has refreshed its over-ear headphones line with the Beats Solo 4, but how does this bass-popping set of cans compare to the existing Beats Studio Pro? Let’s find out.

Beats has followed up the launch of the excellent Beats Studio Pro on-ear headphones in 2023 with the brand new Beats Solo 4 less than a year later.

The fourth-generation model is the first in seven years and finally succeeds 2017’s Beats Solo 3 wireless earphones. The differences there are more pronounced. However, when it comes to Beats Solo 4 vs Beats Studio Pro there’s a more difficult choice to make.

Despite the price disparity, the cheaper Solo model might just be preferable to the premium Studio Pro for some users.

Beats Solo 4 cost a lot less

If you want a pair of the top tog Beats Studio Pro, you’re going to pay £349.99/$349.99, while the company is selling the Beats Solo 4 at £199.95/$199.95. This is significant considering what we’re about to tell you.

Studio Pro has ANC

Active noise cancellation is a must-have feature for many in 2024, but Beats has decided against including ANC within the Solo 4 model, probably to keep the price down and to keep the Studio Pro feeling like the premium option.

Not only is that a downside compared to the much-more-expensive Studio Pro, which also offers a Transparency Mode, but also to competing devices at a similar price point.

While ANC is a distinguishing factor, both have personalised spatial audio with head tracking for 360-degree sound via Dolby Atmos.

Beats Solo 4

Both offer versatile connectivity

Both models provide support for UBC-C for charging and both have a 3.5mm jack for connecting to legacy audio equipment. Both the Beats Solo 4 and Studio Pro support for lossless audio over USB-C. Both the Studio Pro and Solo 4 play nice with both iOS and Android devices, with support for the respective Find My and Find My Device networks.

In terms of Bluetooth, both devices offer Class 1 Bluetooth for really strong and reliable connectivity over Bluetooth 5.3. iOS users get a light benefit with hands-free Hey Siri.

Beats Solo 4 with USB-C

Solo 4 wins on battery life

Beats says its new Solo 4 can muster up to 50 hours of playback from a single charge, compared to the 40 hours from the Beats Studio Pro. That’s not necessarily representative of the absence of ANC either as the Beats Pro offers 24 hours of playback with ANC turned on.

Beats Solo 4

Studio Pro offers a premium design

The Studio Pro has plush leather cushions to go over the ear, but if you’re not a fan of dead animal hide overing your ears the Solo 4 is the way to go. Still “UltraPlush” but no leather. The Pro model also includes premium metal sliders to adjust the fit, while they’re also heavier at 260g compared with 217g.

We’re yet to test the Beats Solo 4, but it would be surprising if they could match the sonic quality of the Studio Pro with all things being equal.

The press release says: “Beats Solo 4 has been re-engineered for incredible, high-fidelity acoustics. The custom-built 40mm transducers minimise electronic artifacts, latency, and distortion for extraordinary clarity and range.”

We’ll have a better idea of the nuances of the side-by-side comparison when we review the Beats Solo 4 in the coming weeks.