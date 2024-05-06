Huawei Pura 70 Ultra vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: Which is best?

Announced in April 2024, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is part of the brand’s newest smartphone lineup.

As the Honor Magic 6 Pro launched back in February, we’ve been able to give it an in-depth review, awarding the handset with a high 4.5-star (out of 5) rating. Although we haven’t yet conclusively reviewed the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, we’ve given it an early verdict based on our first impressions with the phone.

We’ve put the specs of two smartphones together and have listed their differences below.

Honor Magic 6 Pro is available now

As it launched back in February 2024, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is currently available to buy now, starting at £1099.99/€1299.90.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra was announced more recently, in April 2024, and is currently available to pre-order in China and across parts of Europe. The handset starts in Europe at €1499.00, with no UK pricing released just yet.

Honor Magic 6 Pro has a higher brightness output

The Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts an impressively high peak brightness output of up to 5000-nits, which is currently the brightest display on the market.

Even so, the Pura 70 Ultra still has a peak brightness of 2500-nits, which although may read much lower than the Magic 6 Pro’s, in reality is more than enough.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has a retractable camera

One of the key features of the Pura 70 Ultra is its camera setup. Consisting of three lenses including a 50MP macro telephoto lens with OIS support and a 40MP ultrawide lens, which are rounded off with an impressive 50MP retractable anti-shake camera.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the camera yet, our reviewer has stated in his early impressions that he’s “very impressed with the images captured by the Pura 70 Ultra so far.” He continues that “it could prove to be one of the finest camera systems this year, and with the competition being so fierce, that’s really saying something.”

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also boasts an impressive trio camera system, including a 50MP main lens with OIS, 50MP ultrawide and a mammoth 180MP periscope telephone camera with up to 100x digital zoom.

Mobile Editor Lewis Painter was impressed with the Magic 6 Pro’s camera and concluded that “simply put, the Magic 6 Pro is gunning for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom crown with a particularly impressive trio of lenses.”

Honor Magic 6 Pro has a 50MP front camera

The front selfie camera of the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a higher resolution to the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, at 50MP compared to 13MP.

While we are yet to review the Pura 70’s front camera, we concluded that Magic 6 Pro’s use of autofocus technology and an f/2.0 aperture “makes this a particularly impressive option” and will “more than suffice for the occasional selfie and video calls alike.”

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has faster charging

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra promises impressively fast charging speeds of up to 100W wired and 80W wireless SuperCharge, as long as compatible chargers are used.

Even so, the Honor Magic 6 Pro still boasts fast speeds despite not quite reaching the level of the Pura 70 Ultra. Instead, the Magic 6 Pro has maximum speeds of 80W wired and 66W wireless SuperCharge.