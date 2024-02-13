Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Gemini Advanced? The AI subscription explained

There’s been so much talk of articifical intelligence, generative AI and chatbots over the last couple of years but a lot of it has felt like experimentiation. Now, Google is turning its efforts into a fully-fledge product, with Google Gemini Advanced.

You may have heard of Google Bard, and a few of you may well have heard of the Google Gemini model that powered it. But, Google has opted to rebrand Bard as it brings a new product to market. Bard is now Google Gemini.

Along with the change in name of the standard generative AI assistant, Google has introduced a paid tier. The paid tier is called Gemini Advanced, and here’s exactly what it is.

What is Google Gemini Advanced?

On February 8th 2024, Google announced that its generative AI chatbot, Google Bard, was becoming Google Gemini. Also announced was Google Gemini Advanced, offering paid access to its Ultra 1.0 model, which Google says is its “most capable AI model yet”.

Gemini Advanced is part of the new Google One AI Premium Plan and is priced at £18.99/month ($19.99/month). It offers access to Ultra 1.0, “state-of-the-art performance”, is “designed for highly complex tasks” and will be available across Google Docs, Gmail and more soon. You’ll also get 2TB Google Drive storage and “access to other Google One benefits”.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced is “far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative inspiration.” Getting more specific, Google touts that the Advanced model can be your “personal tutor”, offering step-by-step instruction, providing quizzes and having discussions that are tailored to your learning style. For coding, it can discuss ideas with you and help evaluate proposed solutions. For creators, it can help with ideation by generating new content, analysing trends and discussion of ideas.

Gemini Advanced is currently only available in English, across more than 150 countries, but Google says it will expand into more languages in the future.

For mobile users who want to access Gemini Advanced, there is a dedicated Gemini app on Android while Gemini is rolling out within the Google app for iOS users. The US roll out began when the new Gemini was announced and a full release is expected in the coming weeks.

