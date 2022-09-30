What is Nest Aware? All about Google’s security subscription

If you’ve recently bought a new camera, doorbell, speaker or display from Google, you may have heard about Nest Aware. But, what is it?

Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s home security subscription service, including what it is, what it includes, how much it costs and what devices are supported.

What is Nest Aware?

Nest Aware is a paid subscription service from Google that works alongside the brand’s Nest home security products, adding more advanced features to the devices.

The specific features you get with Nest Aware will depend on which product you pair it with, but some features include 24/7 video history, event history, dog barking and person talking sound alerts, person seen, parcel seen and motion in activity zone alerts.

You can find a full list of everything included with Nest Aware by product on the Google Store.

Do you have to pay for Nest Aware?

Yes, Nest Aware is a paid service, meaning you’ll need to pay extra to get it. Subscriptions for Nest Aware start at £5 a month or £50 a year.

Google also offers a Nest Aware Plus tier for those looking for even more advanced features. The main difference here is that you’ll get 60 days of event video history instead of the 30 offered by Nest Aware, as well as up to 10 days of 24/7 video history. Nest Aware Plus is priced at £10 a month or £100 a year.

Both plans are supported across Nest’s cameras, doorbells, speakers and displays.

If you’re unsure if you’ll benefit from the service, you can try Nest Aware for free with Google’s 30-day trial. The trial is available for anyone registering a new household with the service or those upgrading from a 1st gen Nest Aware plan.

Which Nest products are supported?

Nest Aware is supported on the following devices:

The good news is that you don’t need more than one subscription to cover multiple products, so if you’re building a smart home you won’t need to worry about racking up a large bill.