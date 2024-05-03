GoPro Hero 12 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 4: Which action cam is better?

DJI released its newest action camera, the Osmo Action 4, in August 2023. This was followed by GoPro’s current flagship model, the Hero 12 Black, in September.

If you’re stuck between these two great action cams, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn how the two cameras compare when it comes to design, performance, waterproofing and more.

Design

The GoPro Hero 12 Black and DJI Osmo Action 4 look similar enough from afar, but several design aspects set these two rectangular action cameras apart.

Both cameras are small and lightweight, making them ideal for vlogging when travelling or strapping to your body when partaking in more extreme sports and activities.

Both action cams are also incredibly rugged. However, Osmo Action 4 takes the lead in this area with waterproofing up to 18 and batteries designed to function in temperatures ranging from -20ºC to 45ºC. The Hero 12 Black, meanwhile, is waterproof up to 10m and can function in temperatures from -10ºC up to 35ºC. Both cameras can plunge as far as 60m with waterproof casing.

While the Hero 12 Black has two displays, only the rear display is a touchscreen. The Osmo Action 4 features two touchscreens, making it easier to use when taking selfies.

Features

The GoPro Hero 12 Black and the DJI Osmo Action 4 share many of the same key features, including powerful image stabilisation, a horizon lock to ensure the horizon remains level, and wireless data transfers via their respective smartphone apps.

Both cameras also include features that begin capturing footage before you hit record to ensure you don’t miss a crucial moment, voice commands, live streaming capabilities, and Timecode Sync for synchronising multiple cameras to record at once.

Of course, each camera also offers its own additional features, with the Hero 12 Black including Scheduled Capture for scheduling videos overnight and a variety of creative Night Effects, while the Osmo Action 4 includes AI selfie stick removal with InvisiStick.

The Hero 12 Black also supports up to 8x slow-mo in 2.7K, while the Osmo Action 4 drops to 1080p when recording 8x slow-mo.

Another key difference between the Hero 12 Black and the Osmo Action 4 is how they handle transitioning between horizontal and vertical video. The Osmo Action 4 uses a magnetic mount to physically move the camera between the two orientations, while the Hero 12 Black captures content on a square sensor and crops it to fit the desired format.

GoPro Hero 12 Black

Image and video quality

When it comes to image quality, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is capable of capturing higher resolutions, with its 5.3K/60fps or 4K/120fps beating out the 4K/120fps available on the Osmo Action 4.

We found that the Hero 12 Black offered sharper and punchier results in daylight, making it our top choice in good lighting. However, the Osmo Action 4 shines in low-light conditions, with its larger sensor making it the stronger choice for shooting in the evening and darker settings.

Battery life

Battery life is another important factor to consider when buying an action camera, as the last thing you want is for your camera to die when you’re out and about.

Both cameras carry similar-sized batteries, but the GoPro has the upper hand in this respect. The DJI Osmo Action 4 has a 160-minute battery life when shooting at 1080p at 24fps, while the Hero 12 Black can last up to 180 minutes when recording 1080p at 30fps.

DJI Osmo Action 4

Final verdict

The GoPro Hero 12 Black and DJI Osmo Action 4 are two excellent action cameras that carry many of the same features.

If you’re looking for the highest image quality and seamless switching between portrait and landscape orientations, opt for the Hero 12 Black. For great low-light performance and better waterproofing out of the box, look toward the Osmo Action 4.