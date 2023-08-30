Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple Hide My Email? The latest privacy feature explained

If you don’t want to use your personal email when signing up for a new service or platform, then Apple has you covered.

Technology companies are putting more emphasis than ever before on safety and privacy features. Apple has jumped on this trend in recent years, with the latest addition coming in the form of Hide My Email. 

If you want to learn more about Hide My Email, including what it is and which devices it works on, then make sure you keep reading.

What is Apple Hide My Email?

Apple Hide My Email creates random, unique email addresses that can be used to sign up for new apps, websites and platforms instead of a personal email address. This means that your own email address can be kept private and away from third-party sites. 

Hide My Email email addresses are automatically forwarded to your personal inbox so you can keep track of all your correspondences. All the generated email addresses are personalised to you, with the ability to respond directly to messages sent to those new email addresses without revealing your own personal email. 

MacBook Air 15-inch angled TR
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The service is built into Sign in with Apple and iCloud+. When creating an account on an app or website that supports Sign in with Apple, you will be given the option to use a random email address. 

You also have the option to change the email address that receives forwarded messages at any time. You can also turn off email forwarding to stop receiving emails altogether. 

Apple claims that it doesn’t read or process any of the content in these emails, except to perform standard spam filtering. After these emails are delivered to you, they are deleted from the relay servers in seconds, according to Apple. 

What devices support Hide My Email?

Hide My Email can be accessed via an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Mac. It can also be viewed on iCloud.com if you have an iCloud+ subscription. 

It’s worth noting that when using an iCloud+ subscription, you need to be using a device running iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS Monterey or later in any email field in Safari. 

