Fitbit is one of the most popular brands out there when it comes to smartwatches, with a massive wealth of wearables on offer since it launched in 2007.

Fitbit Premium is a feature developed by Fitbit that gives users a better insight into their health data, as well as inspiration for nutrition. It comes as an extension of the Fitbit platform and is not a necessity for users.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Fitbit Premium.

What is Fitbit Premium

Fitbit Premium costs £7.99/$9.99 a month or £79.99/$79.99 a year, although new members can sign up for a three-month free trial.

There are multiple new features available in Fitbit Premium that are exclusive to the service. One of which is Sleep Tools, which sends you personalised insights into your sleep and gives you a Sleep Score breakdown so you can see where your sleep needs improvement.

Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit Coach is also bundled in with Fitbit Premium; users can access workout plans from Fitbit videos from the likes of PopSugar, Daily Burn and more. There is also a selection of workouts that come with the subscription including Yoga, Push Up Prep, Core Crush and others, alongside over 100 mindful sessions.

The insights on Fitbit Premium are more advanced than what can be found on the regular interface, with users getting a Wellness Report of their Fitbit stats. These have been designed with doctors to help users get more personalised care, and they offer users ways to improve their overall health.

There is also a Health Metric Dashboard that keeps all of your data in one place, making it easy to access and understand. It allows users to track breathing rates, SpO2, heart rate and changes in skin temperature changes, with Fitbit Sense owners getting a minute-by-minute breakdown of the latter.