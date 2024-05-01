Huawei Pura 70 vs Google Pixel 8: Which mid-range is best?

Part of Huawei’s newest smartphone lineup, the Pura 70 is offered as its mid-range option. Currently only available for pre-order in China, Huawei promises the Pura 70 will offer quality photography and speedy performance.

We haven’t managed to get our hands on a Pura 70 yet for testing however we have reviewed the Google Pixel 8, the most recent mid-range offering for the Pixel series. We’ve compared the specs of both and listed their key differences here.

Keep reading to learn more about the new Pura 70 and how it compares to the Google Pixel 8.

The Pura 70 is currently only available to pre-order in China

Announced in April 2024, the Pura 70 is part of the new smartphone lineup from Huawei and is currently only available to pre-order in China. It starts at 5999 CNY, which roughly equates to £663 (at the time of writing). We aren’t sure when this will be available elsewhere yet.

The Pixel 8 has an RRP of £699/$699/€799 and as it launched back in October 2023 we have seen numerous deals for the handset already.

The Pixel 8 has Google AI

The first Pixel smartphone to run on Google’s G3 Tensor chip, the Pixel 8 is built with Google AI which is an all-encompassing term that includes the AI-powered features found in Google devices.

Thanks to Google AI, photo editing is seamless with Magic Editor which allows you to add custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any image. With Magic Eraser you can easily remove background distractions with AI providing an accurate generative fill. There’s also the Audio Magic Eraser, which cleverly reduces distracting sounds from videos.

It’s not just photography that utilises AI in the Pixel 8. With Live Translate you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 49 languages in real time, transcribe messages and translate signs, making it an ideal travel companion.

The Pura 70 also has AI features, which we are especially keen to test. Similarly to Google’s photo editing tools, the Pura 70 has an AI photo retouching tool and AI elimination, which is a similar concept to the Magic Editor.

The Pura 70 has three rear cameras

The Pura 70 features three cameras at the rear, one extra to the Pixel 8’s dual camera setup. This includes a 50MP main lens with OIS support, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens which supports autofocus and OIS too.

We’d be keen to test the camera, especially as we know previous Huawei smartphones have boasted an impressive picture quality.

The Pixel 8’s camera setup includes a 50MP main lens with up to 8x Super Res Zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus. In his review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter found the Pixel 8’s camera to be “capable of taking some truly stunning photos” with images in well-lit conditions appearing “punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours.”

The Pura 70 supports 66W fast charging

The Huawei Pura 70 supports a super fast wired charge of 66W and an impressive 50W wireless charging too. Although we haven’t had a chance to test this ourselves, this certainly exceeds the Pixel 8’s up to 30W wired charging.

Lewis concluded that the Google Pixel 8 took 81 minutes to charge from 1-100%, which definitely isn’t as fast as other Android competitors. Even so, the Pixel 8 promises an all-day battery life which we found was the case in our tests.

Both the Pura 70 and Pixel 8 also offer battery share, which allows you to share battery with other compatible devices.