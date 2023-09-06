Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Hero 12 Black vs GoPro Hero 11 Black: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

GoPro recently announced the GoPro Hero 12 Black, the newest device to join its flagship action camera line.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black shares a good number of similarities with last year’s Hero 11 Black. The two action cameras feature similar designs, the same 1/1.9-inch CMOS image sensor and matching image and video resolutions. Both cameras also take advantage of identical waterproof ratings and the same size batteries. 

However, there are still plenty of improvements to take note of with this generation of GoPro. Keep reading to discover everything new with the GoPro Hero 12 Black. 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black can capture more in 8:7 

Both the GoPro Hero 12 Black and the Hero 11 Black are capable of capturing stills and up to 5.3K resolution video with an 8:7 aspect ratio.

However, the Hero 12 Black supports this aspect ratio across all video resolutions and more modes, including TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse and all Night Effects modes. 

GoPro Hero 12 Black
GoPro Hero 12 Black

The GoPro Hero 12 Black supports HDR video 

Another major upgrade between the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 12 Black is the addition of HDR support for video, allowing the action camera to retain more detail in brighter and darker areas. 

The camera is also capable of recording video for up to twice as long thanks to an improved power management system. Videographers can now record 5.3K video for up to 70 minutes when shooting continuously with HyperSmooth video stabilisation on. 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black features upgraded stabilisation 

Speaking of HyperSmooth, the Hero 12 Black marks the arrival of HyperSmooth 6.0, the latest generation of GoPro’s stabilisation software. 

The 6th rendition of HyperSmooth includes next-generation AutoBoost to automatically boost video stabilisation as needed while maintaining the smallest cropping margin possible. There’s also horizon-levelling even in full 360-degree rotation with the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens. 

The front screen on the GoPro Hero 11 Black
GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 12 Black works with your AirPods 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black supports wireless audio via Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth earbuds, headphones and microphones. This makes it easier to vlog, narrate scenes and use voice commands from a distance. 

The Hero 11 Black required external mics to be connected using the camera’s 3.5mm mic input. 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black fits more camera mounts and accessories 

The GoPro Hero 12 Black now includes 1/4-20 mounting threads. This means the newer model is compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories, including the new 48-inch-long Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

