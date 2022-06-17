 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus Zenbook vs Asus Vivobook: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Asus may be best known for its two major laptops, the Zenbook and the Vivobook. But how do these ranges differ, and which one wins out overall?

Our team has reviewed a lot of laptops, enough to create a list of the best laptops that you can buy right now. And since we have plenty of experience using Asus devices, we’re going to run you through the core differences between the Vivobook and Zenbook range.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about both the Vivobook and the Zenbook.

Intel® Evo™ – Laptops. Evolved

Intel® Evo™ – Laptops. Evolved

Enjoy a premium laptop experience with the Intel® Evo™ range of laptops. Get the features you need to help you get it all done.

Check out the range at Intel

  • Intel Evo
  • Premium experience
  • From £549
Shop now

Asus Zenbook vs Vivobook

The main difference between these laptops is that the Vivobook range is usually less expensive, and is aimed at anyone on a budget.

Meanwhile, the Zenbook range is usually more expensive and packs more premium features, with more models available with OLED screens and generally having a better build quality.

That’s not to say that you can’t accomplish a lot of the same tasks on a Vivobook, but you may find that overall the Zenbook range has more features. Asus recently released the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which is the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop.

This design has not transferred over to the Vivobook range yet, with the latest releases for the Vivobook opting out of the Fold feature altogether, making the Zenbook more appealing in comparison.

Despite the feature and design differences, both ranges do come with high-end internals. The latest Alder Lake 12th-Generation Intel Core processors are now available on the latest models of the Zenbook and Vivobook.

The aforementioned Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is Intel Evo certified, alongside some other new Zenbook models. Being Evo certified means that the laptops have passed a strict set of tests set by Intel, letting consumers know that the model is ultra-portable and has speedy load-up times. It is worth noting that laptops with AMD or Qualcomm chips do not qualify.

Also, despite these laptops being referenced as ‘books’, it’s important to note that neither are Chromebooks, with most models running on Windows OS.

Asus Zenbook laptops

Now you know the main differences between the Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, you can check out which models are currently available. Here are all the current Asus Zenbook models that are available to buy:

Asus Vivobook laptops

And if you’re looking for a cheaper laptop, here is the list of current Vivobook laptops:

  • Vivobook 14X OLED
  • Vivobook 14X
  • Vivobook 15X OLED
  • Vivobook 16X OLED
  • Vivobook 16X
  • Vivobook 17X
  • Vivobook 14
  • Vivobook 15
  • Vivobook Pro 15
  • Vivobook 17
  • Vivobook S15
  • Vivobook S14
  • Vivobook 15 OLED
  • Vivobook 13 Slate OLED
  • Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition
  • Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition
Intel® Evo™ – Laptops. Evolved.

Intel® Evo™ – Laptops. Evolved.

Looking for a portable lightweight laptop with a large screen? The Intel® Evo™ approved LG Gram is a great choice!

You can shop the range now at Intel.

  • Intel Evo
  • LG Gram
  • from £1,249
Shop now

You might like…

How bright should a laptop screen be?

How bright should a laptop screen be?

Gemma Ryles 59 mins ago
How much storage does a laptop need?

How much storage does a laptop need?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Dell XPS vs Inspiron: What’s the difference?

Dell XPS vs Inspiron: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
How much RAM does a laptop need?

How much RAM does a laptop need?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How powerful should a laptop be?

How powerful should a laptop be?

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How long should a laptop last?

How long should a laptop last?

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.