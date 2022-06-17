Asus Zenbook vs Asus Vivobook: What’s the difference?

Asus may be best known for its two major laptops, the Zenbook and the Vivobook. But how do these ranges differ, and which one wins out overall?

Our team has reviewed a lot of laptops, enough to create a list of the best laptops that you can buy right now. And since we have plenty of experience using Asus devices, we’re going to run you through the core differences between the Vivobook and Zenbook range.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about both the Vivobook and the Zenbook.

The main difference between these laptops is that the Vivobook range is usually less expensive, and is aimed at anyone on a budget.

Meanwhile, the Zenbook range is usually more expensive and packs more premium features, with more models available with OLED screens and generally having a better build quality.

That’s not to say that you can’t accomplish a lot of the same tasks on a Vivobook, but you may find that overall the Zenbook range has more features. Asus recently released the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which is the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop.

This design has not transferred over to the Vivobook range yet, with the latest releases for the Vivobook opting out of the Fold feature altogether, making the Zenbook more appealing in comparison.

Despite the feature and design differences, both ranges do come with high-end internals. The latest Alder Lake 12th-Generation Intel Core processors are now available on the latest models of the Zenbook and Vivobook.

The aforementioned Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is Intel Evo certified, alongside some other new Zenbook models. Being Evo certified means that the laptops have passed a strict set of tests set by Intel, letting consumers know that the model is ultra-portable and has speedy load-up times. It is worth noting that laptops with AMD or Qualcomm chips do not qualify.

Also, despite these laptops being referenced as ‘books’, it’s important to note that neither are Chromebooks, with most models running on Windows OS.

Asus Zenbook laptops

Now you know the main differences between the Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, you can check out which models are currently available. Here are all the current Asus Zenbook models that are available to buy:

Asus Vivobook laptops

And if you’re looking for a cheaper laptop, here is the list of current Vivobook laptops:

Vivobook 14X OLED

Vivobook 14X

Vivobook 15X OLED

Vivobook 16X OLED

Vivobook 16X

Vivobook 17X

Vivobook 14

Vivobook 15

Vivobook Pro 15

Vivobook 17

Vivobook S15

Vivobook S14

Vivobook 15 OLED

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition