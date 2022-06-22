HP Spectre vs HP Envy: How do they differ?

HP is well known for its Spectre and Envy laptops, but how do they actually differ? Here are all the main differences between these devices.

Since our team has reviewed more laptops than we can even keep track of, we thought it was time to review all the differences between the HP Spectre and HP Envy line-ups.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Spectre and Envy faceoff.

HP Spectre vs Envy

One of the first things to note about this battle is that not every Envy branded device is even a laptop, although all the Spectre devices are.

Although, the main difference between the two is the target audience, as the HP Spectre range is usually more expensive, coming with more high-end features than most Envy laptops.

A lot of Envy laptops won’t feature OLED screens and don’t pack the same ultrabook lightweight design, though we still noted that the HP Envy 13 (2021) has a sturdy build for an affordable price.

However, both laptops are still good choices for productivity devices, with the Envy line still being capable of a lot of the same tasks as the Spectre. For example, HP has brought its x360 branding to both lineups, with both the Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 and Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in1 laptops coming with the same hinge and touchscreen capabilities.

The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch laptop

Plus, HP has packed both lineups with the latest Intel 12th-Generation Alder Lake processors. The aforementioned Spectre x360 is also Intel Evo certified, meaning that it has passed a strict set of tests from Intel and is recognised as one of the leading options for ultra-light and speedy laptops. It is worth noting that laptops packing AMD or Qualcomm chips don’t apply for Intel Evo.

So, overall, the main difference between the Envy and Spectre lines is the price point and the high-end features. While both will work well as a work device or even a laptop for doodling, if you’re after the best specs and features, you will want to look towards the Spectre range.

HP Spectre laptops

Now that we know the main differences between the Spectre and Envy lines, it’s worth knowing which models are actually on the market right now. You can check out all the Spectre laptops below:

HP Envy laptops

And if you’re interested in the more affordable range, here are all the Envy laptops: