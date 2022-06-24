Lenovo Yoga vs Lenovo IdeaPad

Lenovo is known for its laptops, although it can be hard to know which range is right for you, the Yoga, or the IdeaPad?

Our team has reviewed countless Lenovo laptops over the years. Since we have so much know-how on the two lineups, we’re going to be guiding you through the key differences and which laptop is the best fit for you.

So, without wasting any more time, here is everything you need to know about the faceoff between the Lenovo Yoga and the Lenovo IdeaPad.

Premium experience

Lenovo Yoga vs IdeaPad

The main difference between the two ranges is that the Yoga mostly comes in hybrid form, offering users the chance to transform their device into a traditional clamshell laptop or a tablet, thanks to the 360-degree hinge. While not every Yoga is a hybrid, it is a common feature in the range.

Yoga laptops are usually lightweight and can come with high-end features, with the Yoga Slim 7i Pro packing a 2880×1800 IPS screen, which our review notes is way beyond the 1080p we would typically see on this type of model.

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad can be found in many forms, with some models being a clamshell and some being a hybrid, as well as a dedicated gaming range. Some models also pack powerful GPUs, such as the IdeaPad 5 Pro, despite it not being a gaming device, meaning that they can be ideal for gamers or creates that need to delve into software such as Photoshop.

Since both ranges are so versatile and large, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a Yoga or an IdeaPad that will fit your needs, though we would recommend looking towards the Yoga line if you’re interested in a hybrid device that can be used for doodling with the Lenovo Stylus Pen.

Plus, both ranges also boast Intel Evo, like the Yoga 9i and the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. An Intel Evo certification means that they have passed a set of strict tests by Intel, and are recognised as the leading option for anyone after an ultraportable device.

Lenovo Yoga

Now that we’re caught up with the main differences between the Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, it’s important to know which models are available in each range. You can check out the current Yoga models below:

Lenovo IdeaPad

And if you’re interested in an IdeaPad device, check out the range here:

Lenovo IdeaPad 1

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Creator 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad 5

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook