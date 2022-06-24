 large image

LG Gram 2022: All the latest laptops revealed and explained

Gemma Ryles
LG has revealed a batch of new Gram laptops this year, packing the latest Alder Lake processors from Intel. Here’s what you need to know about them.

The Gram family had just gotten a refresh, as LG has added three new laptops to the lineup. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the latest laptop releases and be sure to message us on Twitter if you have any further questions.

LG Gram 14

The LG Gram 14 packs a 14-inch WUXGA display with a 1920×1200 resolution and anti-glare IPS technology. LG claims that it covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which should provide vibrant colours, ideal for any media professional. LG has claimed that the new Gram range is focusing on portability, shown in its 999g weight.

It comes with a 12th-Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor, coming with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, in either i7 or i5 configuration. It can also be configured to an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, which was launched specifically for low-end creator devices, suggesting it will pack more power than the Intel GPU option. The Gram 14 is also Intel Evo certified, meaning that it has passed a strict set of tests set by Intel, ensuring that it packs an ultraportable design and speedy load-up times.

The laptop comes with either 8, 16 or 32GB LPDDR5 memory and NVMe Gen 4 storage, in either 256GB or 512GB. The Gram 14 will be available in three colours: Snow White, Obsidian Black and Charcoal Gray.

The LG Gram 14 has a starting price of £1199.99 and can be brought now from the LG website.

LG Gram 2022 range

LG Gram 16

Moving onto the next laptop in the lineup, the Gram 16 is also Intel Evo certified, coming with a 12th-Gen Intel i7-1260P processor. It has the same Intel Iris Xe and Nvidia RTX 2050 graphic options as the Gram 14, coming with either an 80Wh or 90Wh battery, with the former coming with the internal GPU, and the latter with the external GPU. LG claims that it can last up to 20.5 hours during video playback, though we will be sure to check the battery when we get it in for testing.

The 16-inch WQXGA anti-glare IPS display has a 2560×1600 resolution, with a 99% DCI-P3 coverage and a 350 nit cap. This laptop weighs more than its younger brother, at 1.19kg, making it the less portable option. It comes with 16GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The LG Gram 16 has a starting price of £1349.99 and can be found on the LG website. It also comes in the same three colourways as the Gram 14, Snow White, Obsidian Black and Charcoal Gray

LG gram range laptops 2022

LG Gram 17

The largest laptop in the latest Gram lineup, the Gram 17 packs a 17-inch WQXGA anti-glare IPS display, with a 99% DCI-P3 coverage and a resolution of 2560×1600. It also features a, 16:10 aspect ratio, making it an ideal productivity device.

The Intel Evo laptop features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU and either an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU or Intel Iris Xe. There is up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TVB NVMe SSD. LG claims that the battery can last up to 12 hours during regular use and 17.5 hours during video playback, though we will be sure to check these claims once we get a model in for testing.

In terms of weight, it’s no surprise that this is the heaviest laptop due to its large screen, at 1.35kg. The LG Gram 17 has a starting price of £1499.99 and is available to buy from the LG website.

The LG gram laptop range of 2022

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
