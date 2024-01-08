Expect the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to be all about AI

Samsung has just wrapped up its CES 2024 press conferences, and while many new products were announced it was AI that stole the show.

I lost count of the number of times Samsung’s reps mentioned AI during the event, be it concerning the upscaling powers of a new TV, the updated Bespoke home appliance range or the second-gen Ballie robot assistant.

Just about every section of the hour-long showcase used AI as the main hook and it clearly shows Samsung’s focus for the year.

One product area that was only mentioned very briefly was the Galaxy line of smartphones, but Samsung’s keen focus on AI skills throughout its entire product portfolio points to it being one of the headline features of the Galaxy S24 series of high-end devices.

The CES presentation ended with a tease of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place on January 17, and it once again used the Galaxy AI tagline.

While details about the upcoming devices remain limited, it’s clear that smart on-device AI is going to be one of the features Samsung highlights the most next week. I would expect all areas of the device to be touched in some way by AI, from the camera possibly using it to improve your snaps to Bixby (remember Samsung’s virtual assistant?) becoming smarter and maybe even display upscaling skills getting more obvious.

Samsung even revealed a partnership with Microsoft’s Copilot, which will help summarise texts and craft messages for Galaxy phone and Galaxy Book users. Expect features like this to be highlighted even more during the Galaxy S24’s launch event.

Rumours have suggested that Samsung will go back to splitting the chips its Galaxy S phones use this year, with some regions getting a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and others moving back to Samsung’s own Exynos.

Qualcomm has already focussed a lot of time on explaining the AI skills of the Gen 3 chipset and this points to many of the best phones coming out this year also using generative AI skills as a key reason to get people to upgrade.

Samsung also used CES 2024 to announce a range of new products, including a fresh TV lineup headlined by new 8K models and a very slick Music Frame speaker.