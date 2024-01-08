Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to be all about AI

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Samsung has just wrapped up its CES 2024 press conferences, and while many new products were announced it was AI that stole the show.

I lost count of the number of times Samsung’s reps mentioned AI during the event, be it concerning the upscaling powers of a new TV, the updated Bespoke home appliance range or the second-gen Ballie robot assistant.

Just about every section of the hour-long showcase used AI as the main hook and it clearly shows Samsung’s focus for the year.

samsung ballie

One product area that was only mentioned very briefly was the Galaxy line of smartphones, but Samsung’s keen focus on AI skills throughout its entire product portfolio points to it being one of the headline features of the Galaxy S24 series of high-end devices.

The CES presentation ended with a tease of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place on January 17, and it once again used the Galaxy AI tagline.

While details about the upcoming devices remain limited, it’s clear that smart on-device AI is going to be one of the features Samsung highlights the most next week. I would expect all areas of the device to be touched in some way by AI, from the camera possibly using it to improve your snaps to Bixby (remember Samsung’s virtual assistant?) becoming smarter and maybe even display upscaling skills getting more obvious.

Samsung even revealed a partnership with Microsoft’s Copilot, which will help summarise texts and craft messages for Galaxy phone and Galaxy Book users. Expect features like this to be highlighted even more during the Galaxy S24’s launch event.

Rumours have suggested that Samsung will go back to splitting the chips its Galaxy S phones use this year, with some regions getting a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and others moving back to Samsung’s own Exynos.

Qualcomm has already focussed a lot of time on explaining the AI skills of the Gen 3 chipset and this points to many of the best phones coming out this year also using generative AI skills as a key reason to get people to upgrade.

Samsung also used CES 2024 to announce a range of new products, including a fresh TV lineup headlined by new 8K models and a very slick Music Frame speaker.

You might like…

Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Samsung Ballie robot returns as an AI projector, smart home controller and dog monitor

Chris Smith 6 mins ago
Galaxy Book 4 x Microsoft Copilot brings AI boost for Galaxy phone users

Galaxy Book 4 x Microsoft Copilot brings AI boost for Galaxy phone users

Chris Smith 40 mins ago
Victrola Stream Sapphire is a beauty of a high-end Sonos-friendly turntable

Victrola Stream Sapphire is a beauty of a high-end Sonos-friendly turntable

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT vs RX 7600: What’s the difference?

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT vs RX 7600: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Panasonic’s Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TVs are powered by Fire TV

Panasonic’s Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TVs are powered by Fire TV

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro vs TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G: What’s the difference?

TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro vs TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words