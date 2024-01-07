Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Samsung confirms Galaxy S24 date as Microsoft and OpenAI face a major lawsuit

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OPINION: We’ve officially entered 2024 which means it’s time for us to name our first winner and loser of the New Year. 

With CES on the horizon, we expect to hear plenty of exciting tech announcements over the next week, but what about the last seven days? Keep reading to discover our winner and loser from the first week of January. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus rear held in hand

Winner: Samsung 

This week has been packed full of Galaxy S24 rumours as Samsung officially announced a date for its next flagship smartphone launch

Samsung Australia tweeted a GIF teasing the next Galaxy Unpacked event on December 28. The GIF included the phrase “Galaxy AI is coming” alongside the date January 18 2024 with the event scheduled to kick off bright and early at 5am AEDT (that’s a slightly more reasonable 6pm GMT for those of us here in the UK).  

This wasn’t the first we’d heard of Galaxy AI however. Samsung announced Galaxy AI back in November, calling it “universal intelligence on your phone”. One feature the company highlighted was AI Live Translate Call, a tool that will offer audio and text language translations in real-time in the phone’s native phone app. 

We’ve also heard whispers of what might be in store for the new S series update. These include rumours of a flatter S24 and S24 Plus with straight edges, 4K/120fps video on the S24 Ultra, in addition to a big focus on AI

We’ll have to wait until January 18 to hear all the official details. 

ChatGPT logo

Loser: Microsoft and OpenAI 

Microsoft and OpenAI are our losers this week after it was reported that the two companies are currently facing a lawsuit from the New York Times

The New York Times is suing the two companies for their “unlawful use of The Times’s work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it” when developing ChatGPT. 

According to the lawsuit, ChatGPT, which was trained on large amounts of online data, was fed articles published by the New York Times without permission from the news outlet, or offers of compensation. 

ChatGPT can now generate excerpts from New York Times articles usually stuck behind a paywall in response to questions, while Microsoft’s Bing browser has been spotted producing results from the New York Times without linking to the original article. 

This information being readily available on ChatGPT and Bing has reportedly cost the New York Times money in subscription fees and advertising views, causing the news outlet to seek billions of dollars worth of damages.

We’ll have to wait and see how this lawsuit goes but if the New York Times is successful, it could certainly set a new precedent for how large language models are trained going forward.

You might like…

Ctrl+Alt+Del: The Copilot key can transform AI from gimmick to gamechanger

Ctrl+Alt+Del: The Copilot key can transform AI from gimmick to gamechanger

Adam Speight 20 hours ago
Fast Charge: The Galaxy S24 range could be the first with useful GenAI features

Fast Charge: The Galaxy S24 range could be the first with useful GenAI features

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
Gaming’s 2024 resolution should be simple: ‘Be more like Nintendo’

Gaming’s 2024 resolution should be simple: ‘Be more like Nintendo’

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Here’s why Xbox should ditch exclusives

Here’s why Xbox should ditch exclusives

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
iMac (2024): Everything we know about a new 32-inch Apple all-in-one

iMac (2024): Everything we know about a new 32-inch Apple all-in-one

Adam Speight 6 days ago
Sound and Vision: Is CES losing its appeal?

Sound and Vision: Is CES losing its appeal?

Kob Monney 7 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words