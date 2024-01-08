Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s surprise CES 2024 announcement is the perfect speaker for The Frame TV fans

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Frame is one of the slickest TVs you can buy, turning a blank rectangle into a hub of artwork. Samsung is now trying to reproduce its success with the Music Frame, and we got an early look at CES 2024.

Samsung has carved out a niche in the TV market with its lifestyle TVs, with The Frame becoming increasingly popular on Instagram and TikTok. The basic idea is that instead of your TV turning off when you’re not watching it, it turns into a digital photo frame and a display to showcase various artworks from a dedicated art store.

While they’ve never been the best-performing TVs, the matte display and tasteful interchangeable bezels have made them a strong choice for those who care a little more about the overall look and less about the feature set. With the Music Frame, it seems like Samsung is hoping to replicate some of The Frame’s success with a speaker.

Samsung Music Frame front 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Music Frame is a square speaker, designed to be wall-mounted and either paired with a Samsung TV and soundbar or used solely as a wireless speaker. Like with The Frame TV, special attention has been paid to ensuring the power cable blends into a wall to give it a floating look.

Rather than a screen, the front of the Music Frame features a spot for a piece of art to fit into and you’ll be able to choose from a large selection once orders go live later in the year. Samsung had many of these art options on show at CES 2024 and they helped the Music Frame look like any standard frame, blending into a wall and not looking at all like a speaker.

Samsung Music Frame art
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pricing has yet to be announced for the Music Frame and you’ll have to wait a little longer to get one in your home as release details also weren’t revealed at the event. Samsung also used CES 2024 to announce multiple TV upgrades, including larger OLED models, updates to its 8K range and plenty of changes to its Tizen software.

