Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit Live: Follow the 8 Gen 3 launch as it happens

Qualcomm is set to announce some big products at its annual Snapdragon Summit today (October 24). Follow our live blog to stay up to date with all the new releases and latest news.

Qualcomm’s annual tech summit is typically the home to the reveal of the brand’s latest slew of high-end chipsets that’ll power a whole load of devices over the next 12 months. And it looks like this year will be no different.

How to watch Snapdragon Summit 2023

Qualcomm will be streaming the event live via its YouTube channel today (October 24) and you can watch below.

The description for the video teases Qualcomm will touch upon the buzzword of 2023 – generative AI, hinting that the next Snapdragon chipset will look to rival Google’s Tensor G3 when it comes to on-device AI performance.

What time does the Snapdragon Summit start?

The event, which takes place in its traditional home of Hawaii, will kick off at 8 PM BST (12:00 PM PT). Expect it to run for a few hours.

What is Qualcomm launching at the Snapdragon Summit?

Snapdragon Summits tend to be used to launch Qualcomm’s latest chips, along with any new tech that’s powered by the new silicone. Last year, we got the reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so all signs point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 getting a grand unveiling on stage.

While little is known about this chip currently, its release is a big deal. The 8 Gen 3 (if that is the name Qualcomm goes with) will likely be used in the best Android phones announced in the following year, including huge releases from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Sony. Leaks point to it having a focus on AI, with numerous AI camera tweaks.

Qualcomm could also tease or announce updates to other products, including Snapdragon Sound and the gaming-focused chips we first got a look at during IFA.

Snapdragon Summit Live Blog

We’re reporting live from the Snapdragon Summit, and you can follow our live blog below to stay updated with everything announced.

Live Blog