Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit Live: Follow the 8 Gen 3 launch as it happens
Qualcomm is set to announce some big products at its annual Snapdragon Summit today (October 24). Follow our live blog to stay up to date with all the new releases and latest news.
Qualcomm’s annual tech summit is typically the home to the reveal of the brand’s latest slew of high-end chipsets that’ll power a whole load of devices over the next 12 months. And it looks like this year will be no different.
How to watch Snapdragon Summit 2023
Qualcomm will be streaming the event live via its YouTube channel today (October 24) and you can watch below.
The description for the video teases Qualcomm will touch upon the buzzword of 2023 – generative AI, hinting that the next Snapdragon chipset will look to rival Google’s Tensor G3 when it comes to on-device AI performance.
What time does the Snapdragon Summit start?
The event, which takes place in its traditional home of Hawaii, will kick off at 8 PM BST (12:00 PM PT). Expect it to run for a few hours.
What is Qualcomm launching at the Snapdragon Summit?
Snapdragon Summits tend to be used to launch Qualcomm’s latest chips, along with any new tech that’s powered by the new silicone. Last year, we got the reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so all signs point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 getting a grand unveiling on stage.
While little is known about this chip currently, its release is a big deal. The 8 Gen 3 (if that is the name Qualcomm goes with) will likely be used in the best Android phones announced in the following year, including huge releases from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Sony. Leaks point to it having a focus on AI, with numerous AI camera tweaks.
Qualcomm could also tease or announce updates to other products, including Snapdragon Sound and the gaming-focused chips we first got a look at during IFA.
Snapdragon Summit Live Blog
We’re reporting live from the Snapdragon Summit, and you can follow our live blog below to stay updated with everything announced.
Live Blog
Thanks for joining us, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews this week for more exciting content from the Snapdragon Summit in Maui!
It looks like we're wrapping up the keynote now, with Alex back on stage wrapping things up.
Honor is a confirmed partner, with an Honor laptop used in an on-stage demo showcasing the tech.
It essentially allows devices to share information, context and more, allowing for tighter integration between your devices regardless of the manufacturer of your tech.
Snapdragon Seamless is a new way for devices to work across different ecosystems - a universal approach that allows both OEMs and users to connect devices together. You'll be able to, say, automatically switch headphone connection from phone to laptop even if all three are from different brands or get data from a smartwatch and deliver it on PC.
Bose is set to continue its partnership with Qualcomm with future headphones. The new QC Ultra headphones and earbuds integrate Snapdragon Sound, and we can expect much the same in future.
The S7 Pro platform sports a micro-power WiFi solution, allowing for Qualcomm XPAN tech that uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to connect to the device, intelligently switching between the two depending on what you're listening to and how far you are from your device. This shouldn't come at a hit to battery life either. It's coming to headphones in 2024.
On-device AI can enhance the audio experience. It can be used to filter out noise and nearby conversations on video calls in busy offices, and it can fuse inputs from multiple sensors to deliver a dynamic spatial audio experience too.
Patima Pai is on stage to talk us through the latest Snapdragon Sound innovations which, of course, features on device AI.
Xiaomi 14 will launch in China later this week!
The Xiaomi 14 can open 30 apps in 140ms. It can also offer 60fps in Genshin Impact at 43.2 degrees Celsius.
The Xiaomi 14 will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3!
Xiaomi will also launch a smart electric vehicle in 2024 in China to complete the smart ecosystem of phone, smart home and cars. Pretty cool if you're in China!
Xiaomi is one of the first confirmed manufacturers to build Qualcomm's AI features into its next gen smartphones, as confirmed by Xiaomi's William Lu.
It also has an image authenticity feature, with TruePic, that lets you know whether images are genuine or AI enhanced. It's essentially new-gen EXIF data.
GenAI can also help with content creation, supporting a whole host of AI-powered features like imsge expansion, editing and even image generation.
The most powerful on device AI experience yet. Significant improvements to the AI engine and, of course, a boost to NPU performance. It should be easy for developers to integrate support too.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is official! We're looking at a 30% jump to CPU, 25% boost to GPU and 98% faster NPU performance. Not hard to see where Qualcomm's focus is this year! It also supports WiFi 7 and Dual Bluetooth technology, as well as advancements in 5G connectivity.
The first GenAI models for smartphones will come from Google. Soon, you'll be able to do more with apps using AI without an active internet connection.
The big new feature will, of course, be Generative AI. It looks like Qualcomm is going toe to toe with the Tensor G3!
Time to talk smartphones!
The webcam experience is also set to get an upgrade with an 18-bit ISP, 4000x more data captured than entry-level DSLRs on the X Elite.
5G and WiFi 7 are vital for the modern computing experience, with both cellular and WiFi support while you're away from the office. The webcam experience is also set to get an upgrade with an 18-bit ISP, 4000x more data than entry-level DSLRs on the X Elite.
Debra March, Sr. Director at Qualcomm Technologies takes to the stage to talk more about mobility in the PC space.
Mixed reality devices are also said to benefit from the tech, though specifics are a little light on the ground.
The Microsoft team has been working hard on app support, and where not possible, seamless emulation will take place. End users shouldn't notice any issues. Plenty of Microsoft and Adobe services are already running natively on the platform.
Pavan Davuluri takes to the stage to talk about support with Windows 11 and, improved emulation in particular.
It's also coming to Microsoft devices!
It's time to talk Ecosystem Collaboration. Qualcomm is working with leading OEMs to bring the tech to new PCs, including HP.
It can also support GenAI models with 13bn parameters without the need for an internet connection. It can use image generation, text generation and more.
For those unaware, TOPS stands for Tokens Per Second, essentially AI queries/parameters.
And, of course, the X Elite is designed for on-device AI. The AI engine boasts 75TOPS across NPU, CPU and GPU.
Compared to the Ryzen 9-7940HS, we're looking at 80% better performance with 80% better battery efficiency too.
The Snapdragon X Elite also boasts impressive performance from the Adreno GPU. It boasts 2x faster performance compared to the Intel i7-13800H with 74% less power.
It's the "most efficient CPU in the industry" with exciting comments from Lenovo's CEO on what it could unlock on future PCs.
50% improvement in multi threaded CPU performance compared to Apple's M2
Starting with the CPU. The Oryon CPU outperforms others in its class, but there's more to it than peak performance. Upt o 2x faster CPU performance at ISO power. It can match the peak performance of competitors with 68% less power.
The Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm's most powerful and advanced chipset for PC. The result of a relentless pursuit from the company. It's "unlike anything the industry has seen", kicking off a new era of PC computing.
Alex Katouzian takes to the stage to talk specifics on the Oryon CPU and new products using it.
Moving on from performance claims, Qualcomm and Microsoft have been working closely together, especially in the GenAI space. There's a new generation of AI-focused PCs being created with a new system architecture with Microsoft CoPilot at the heart.
Also faster than the leading x86 CPU, designed for high-performance gaming at 70% less power. Oryon is coming to Snapdragon mobile in 2024 - exciting times to come!
30% less power than the M2 Max too - impressive stuff for sure. Also faster than the leading x86 CPU, designed for high-performance gaming at 70% less power.
Faster than any leading ARM competitor on single thread CPU performance!
The Oryon CPU exceeds the M2 Max!
Gerard Williams, SVP of Engineering, takes to the stage to explain more. "we've been waiting for this moment for a long time"
Qualcomm's Oryon CPU is official - and the company exceeded its own expectations. It's allegedly the new CPU leader in mobile computing.
Moving away from GenAI, Qualcomm is looking to redefine the PC experience.
Meta is a special partner for Qualcomm, not only in VR and AR but GenAI. A video from Mark Zuckerberg hypes up the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform used in the Quest 3 and the Snapdragon chipset powering the Ray Ban Meta Glasses with hands-free Facebook Assistant.
Snapdragon will also support industry-leading on-device models, from OpenAI to Meta Llama 2.
We're getting a preview of some of the examples of GenAI use. On device voice assistant using Llama 2, allowing it to run 7bn parameters on-device. It can also deliver photo expansion like Photoshop Beta, and image generation in less than 1 second.
CPU and GPU are for general AI tasks while the NPU handles always-on AI processing that doesn't sacrifice battery life or performance.
You need an accelerated AI engine with a different kind of computing - I think we're getting into the Snapdragon mobile stuff!
On-device GenAI extends what's possible with AI. It can predict what you want with privacy in mind, with all data processing done on-device. Its also fast, and doesn't require a fast internet connection.
We're now being treated to a little video exploring how GenAI could improve your day-to-day experience with faster translations, photo editing, cross-device use and more.
We're now used to a very app-centric world. Going from one app to the other, with data sharing between apps - photos, etc - but GenAI could improve that. Though exactly how is yet to be seen!
AI is developing on-device in a different way to the cloud, according to Qualcomm. It redefines the experience, a profound change in the way we use our devices.
We're entering the era of Generative AI - an entirely new way to search and interact with devices, with an exponential growth in use in just 12 months
"we're going to show you something different" - GenAI is coming in a big way
Christiano Amon, CEO Of Qualcomm takes to the stage to talk more about AI
Snapdragon will be front of shirt partner for Man United, beginning at the start of next season
Qualcomm working with ESL on the Snapdragon Pro Series, along with F1 teams and more
Consumers are apparently willing to pay a 16% premium to get a Snapdragon device
Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon has 2x better awareness than other chipmakers
Qualcomm has worked with locals and the government to make sure it's not overstepping the mark by hosting its yearly event in Maui
Don McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer, takes to the stage
And here we go! Snapdragon Summit is about to begin