Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit Live: Follow the 8 Gen 3 launch as it happens

Qualcomm is set to announce some big products at its annual Snapdragon Summit today (October 24). Follow our live blog to stay up to date with all the new releases and latest news.

Qualcomm’s annual tech summit is typically the home to the reveal of the brand’s latest slew of high-end chipsets that’ll power a whole load of devices over the next 12 months. And it looks like this year will be no different.

How to watch Snapdragon Summit 2023

Qualcomm will be streaming the event live via its YouTube channel today (October 24) and you can watch below.

The description for the video teases Qualcomm will touch upon the buzzword of 2023 – generative AI, hinting that the next Snapdragon chipset will look to rival Google’s Tensor G3 when it comes to on-device AI performance.

What time does the Snapdragon Summit start?

The event, which takes place in its traditional home of Hawaii, will kick off at 8 PM BST (12:00 PM PT). Expect it to run for a few hours.

What is Qualcomm launching at the Snapdragon Summit?

Snapdragon Summits tend to be used to launch Qualcomm’s latest chips, along with any new tech that’s powered by the new silicone. Last year, we got the reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so all signs point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 getting a grand unveiling on stage.

While little is known about this chip currently, its release is a big deal. The 8 Gen 3 (if that is the name Qualcomm goes with) will likely be used in the best Android phones announced in the following year, including huge releases from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Sony. Leaks point to it having a focus on AI, with numerous AI camera tweaks.

Qualcomm could also tease or announce updates to other products, including Snapdragon Sound and the gaming-focused chips we first got a look at during IFA.

Snapdragon Summit Live Blog

We’re reporting live from the Snapdragon Summit, and you can follow our live blog below to stay updated with everything announced.

Live Blog

Max Parker

Thanks for joining us, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews this week for more exciting content from the Snapdragon Summit in Maui!

Lewis Painter

It looks like we're wrapping up the keynote now, with Alex back on stage wrapping things up.

Lewis Painter

Honor is a confirmed partner, with an Honor laptop used in an on-stage demo showcasing the tech.

Lewis Painter

It essentially allows devices to share information, context and more, allowing for tighter integration between your devices regardless of the manufacturer of your tech.

Lewis Painter

Snapdragon Seamless is a new way for devices to work across different ecosystems - a universal approach that allows both OEMs and users to connect devices together. You'll be able to, say, automatically switch headphone connection from phone to laptop even if all three are from different brands or get data from a smartwatch and deliver it on PC.

Lewis Painter

Bose is set to continue its partnership with Qualcomm with future headphones. The new QC Ultra headphones and earbuds integrate Snapdragon Sound, and we can expect much the same in future.

Lewis Painter

The S7 Pro platform sports a micro-power WiFi solution, allowing for Qualcomm XPAN tech that uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to connect to the device, intelligently switching between the two depending on what you're listening to and how far you are from your device. This shouldn't come at a hit to battery life either. It's coming to headphones in 2024.

On-device AI can enhance the audio experience. It can be used to filter out noise and nearby conversations on video calls in busy offices, and it can fuse inputs from multiple sensors to deliver a dynamic spatial audio experience too.

Lewis Painter

Patima Pai is on stage to talk us through the latest Snapdragon Sound innovations which, of course, features on device AI.

Lewis Painter

The Xiaomi 14 can open 30 apps in 140ms. It can also offer 60fps in Genshin Impact at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Lewis Painter

Xiaomi will also launch a smart electric vehicle in 2024 in China to complete the smart ecosystem of phone, smart home and cars. Pretty cool if you're in China!

Max Parker

Xiaomi is one of the first confirmed manufacturers to build Qualcomm's AI features into its next gen smartphones, as confirmed by Xiaomi's William Lu.

Max Parker

It also has an image authenticity feature, with TruePic, that lets you know whether images are genuine or AI enhanced. It's essentially new-gen EXIF data.

Lewis Painter

GenAI can also help with content creation, supporting a whole host of AI-powered features like imsge expansion, editing and even image generation.

Lewis Painter

The most powerful on device AI experience yet. Significant improvements to the AI engine and, of course, a boost to NPU performance. It should be easy for developers to integrate support too.

Lewis Painter

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is official! We're looking at a 30% jump to CPU, 25% boost to GPU and 98% faster NPU performance. Not hard to see where Qualcomm's focus is this year! It also supports WiFi 7 and Dual Bluetooth technology, as well as advancements in 5G connectivity.

Lewis Painter

The first GenAI models for smartphones will come from Google. Soon, you'll be able to do more with apps using AI without an active internet connection.

Lewis Painter

The big new feature will, of course, be Generative AI. It looks like Qualcomm is going toe to toe with the Tensor G3!

Lewis Painter

The webcam experience is also set to get an upgrade with an 18-bit ISP, 4000x more data captured than entry-level DSLRs on the X Elite.

Lewis Painter

5G and WiFi 7 are vital for the modern computing experience, with both cellular and WiFi support while you're away from the office. The webcam experience is also set to get an upgrade with an 18-bit ISP, 4000x more data than entry-level DSLRs on the X Elite.

Lewis Painter

Debra March, Sr. Director at Qualcomm Technologies takes to the stage to talk more about mobility in the PC space.

Lewis Painter

Mixed reality devices are also said to benefit from the tech, though specifics are a little light on the ground.

Lewis Painter

The Microsoft team has been working hard on app support, and where not possible, seamless emulation will take place. End users shouldn't notice any issues. Plenty of Microsoft and Adobe services are already running natively on the platform.

Lewis Painter

Pavan Davuluri takes to the stage to talk about support with Windows 11 and, improved emulation in particular.

Max Parker

It's time to talk Ecosystem Collaboration. Qualcomm is working with leading OEMs to bring the tech to new PCs, including HP.

Lewis Painter

It can also support GenAI models with 13bn parameters without the need for an internet connection. It can use image generation, text generation and more.

Lewis Painter

For those unaware, TOPS stands for Tokens Per Second, essentially AI queries/parameters.

Lewis Painter

And, of course, the X Elite is designed for on-device AI. The AI engine boasts 75TOPS across NPU, CPU and GPU.

Lewis Painter

Compared to the Ryzen 9-7940HS, we're looking at 80% better performance with 80% better battery efficiency too.

Lewis Painter

The Snapdragon X Elite also boasts impressive performance from the Adreno GPU. It boasts 2x faster performance compared to the Intel i7-13800H with 74% less power.

Max Parker

It's the "most efficient CPU in the industry" with exciting comments from Lenovo's CEO on what it could unlock on future PCs.

Max Parker

Starting with the CPU. The Oryon CPU outperforms others in its class, but there's more to it than peak performance. Upt o 2x faster CPU performance at ISO power. It can match the peak performance of competitors with 68% less power.

Lewis Painter

The Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm's most powerful and advanced chipset for PC. The result of a relentless pursuit from the company. It's "unlike anything the industry has seen", kicking off a new era of PC computing.

Lewis Painter

Alex Katouzian takes to the stage to talk specifics on the Oryon CPU and new products using it.

Lewis Painter

Moving on from performance claims, Qualcomm and Microsoft have been working closely together, especially in the GenAI space. There's a new generation of AI-focused PCs being created with a new system architecture with Microsoft CoPilot at the heart.

Lewis Painter

Also faster than the leading x86 CPU, designed for high-performance gaming at 70% less power. Oryon is coming to Snapdragon mobile in 2024 - exciting times to come!

Lewis Painter

30% less power than the M2 Max too - impressive stuff for sure. Also faster than the leading x86 CPU, designed for high-performance gaming at 70% less power.

Lewis Painter

Gerard Williams, SVP of Engineering, takes to the stage to explain more. "we've been waiting for this moment for a long time"

Lewis Painter

Qualcomm's Oryon CPU is official - and the company exceeded its own expectations. It's allegedly the new CPU leader in mobile computing.

Max Parker

Meta is a special partner for Qualcomm, not only in VR and AR but GenAI. A video from Mark Zuckerberg hypes up the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform used in the Quest 3 and the Snapdragon chipset powering the Ray Ban Meta Glasses with hands-free Facebook Assistant.

Lewis Painter

Snapdragon will also support industry-leading on-device models, from OpenAI to Meta Llama 2.

Lewis Painter

We're getting a preview of some of the examples of GenAI use. On device voice assistant using Llama 2, allowing it to run 7bn parameters on-device. It can also deliver photo expansion like Photoshop Beta, and image generation in less than 1 second.

Max Parker

CPU and GPU are for general AI tasks while the NPU handles always-on AI processing that doesn't sacrifice battery life or performance.

Max Parker

You need an accelerated AI engine with a different kind of computing - I think we're getting into the Snapdragon mobile stuff!

Max Parker

On-device GenAI extends what's possible with AI. It can predict what you want with privacy in mind, with all data processing done on-device. Its also fast, and doesn't require a fast internet connection.

Max Parker

We're now being treated to a little video exploring how GenAI could improve your day-to-day experience with faster translations, photo editing, cross-device use and more.

Max Parker

We're now used to a very app-centric world. Going from one app to the other, with data sharing between apps - photos, etc - but GenAI could improve that. Though exactly how is yet to be seen!

Max Parker

AI is developing on-device in a different way to the cloud, according to Qualcomm. It redefines the experience, a profound change in the way we use our devices.

Max Parker

We're entering the era of Generative AI - an entirely new way to search and interact with devices, with an exponential growth in use in just 12 months

Max Parker

Snapdragon will be front of shirt partner for Man United, beginning at the start of next season

Max Parker

Qualcomm has worked with locals and the government to make sure it's not overstepping the mark by hosting its yearly event in Maui

