Qualcomm announced its next-generation XR chipset, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, at CES 2024. The company also revealed the two tech giants that will leverage the new platform.

Scroll down to discover everything you need to know about the extended reality platform, including what it is, what improvements it’ll bring and which headsets are expected to rely on it in the coming year.

What is the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2?

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 is Qualcomm’s latest chipset designed to power extended reality headsets, including AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) and MR (mixed reality) headsets.

The 2024 update to Qualcomm’s spatial computing platform supports a huge 4.3K/90fps display resolution per eye, allowing it to convey large life-size overlays and room-scale desktop experiences with more depth, shades, textures and colours than the company’s previous XR platforms.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will also deliver a 20% higher CPU frequency and 15% increased GPU frequency compared to the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. The result should be improved clarity, faster frequency rates and less jitter. On top of this, the platform has improved support for dynamic foveated rendering, space warp and game super resolution for more immersive 4K experiences.

On-device AI combines with 12+ concurrent cameras to track the wearer’s head, hands, controller, facial expression, depth estimation and more for easier navigation and improved experiences.

The upgraded ISP and full-colour 12ms video see-through latency will make transitioning between the real and the virtual more comfortable, while Qualcomm’s FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System will lower latency by up to 50% with the help of Wi-Fi 7/Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3/Bluetooth 5.2.

Which devices will feature the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2?

Qualcomm has already confirmed that the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will power XR headsets from the likes of Google and Samsung. The resulting devices are expected to rival Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR”, said Google’s VP of AR Shahram Izadi when the news was announced. “We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences”.