CES 2024: When is it and what to expect

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the biggest events in the year for tech enthusiasts, as the biggest tech companies in the world offer an early glimpse of upcoming products.

With CES 2024 now only a matter of weeks away, the Trusted Reviews team has put their heads together to predict the biggest announcements and reveals of the upcoming trade show.

When is CES 2024?

CES 2024 is officially taking place in Las Vegas between 9th January and 12th January 2024. The trade show is taking place a little later in January than in previous years to prevent it from clashing with New Year’s Day.

While CES 2024 doesn’t technically begin until 9th January, there will be a few big CES announcements made on the day before. For example, Nvidia has already confirmed it will be hosting a Special Address at CES on Monday, January 8.

The Trusted Reviews team will be covering all of the biggest announcements at CES 2024, with some of the editorial team heading over to Las Vegas to get hands-on time with the most exciting new products.

What to expect from CES 2024

We’ve scoured the web for rumours, reminded ourselves of the announcements of previous CES events and used our expert knowledge of the industry to make educated guesses of what we’ll see on the showfloor come January 2024.

We don’t expect to predict every major reveal, as there will likely be a few big surprises that we won’t see coming, but we’ve listed a few safe bets below to give you a good idea of what you can expect from the CES 2024 show. Check them out below:

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next generation of Android smartphones

Back in October 2023, Qualcomm (the biggest chip maker for Android phones) announced a new flagship smartphone processor in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new chip not only provides a big performance boost, but also features enhanced generative AI capabilities.

Right now, you can’t buy an Android phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and very few have even been confirmed to house the processor. However, we’re expecting that to change next year, perhaps as soon as CES 2024.

Samsung always has a big presence at CES, but will likely hold back the flagship Galaxy S24 for a later date. Other smartphone companies that usually make a big appearance at CES include Motorola, OnePlus and Asus.

It’s worth remembering that most smartphone makers will likely wait until the more phone-focused MWC (Mobile World Congress) event to make their announcements. Nevertheless, we’re still expecting a few exciting phone reveals at CES, so make sure to keep an eye out.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

New TVs from LG and Samsung

New TVs are generally one of the biggest highlights of CES, and 2024 looks to be no different. LG typically has a major presence, so we’re hoping to see the LG C4 OLED and LG G4 OLED make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Samsung used CES 2023 to unveil its Samsung S95C OLED TV, which we gave a 5-star rating to when we finally had the chance to review it. We’re expecting Samsung to push innovation even further with the QD-OLED screen technology in 2024.

We’re sadly not expecting Sony to announce any new televisions during CES 2024, as it looks to host its own individual event instead. Nevertheless, we’re still expecting many TVs to make headlines at the CES 2024 show.

Credit: HTC Vive

New mixed reality headsets

2023 was a big year for mixed reality headsets, with the Meta Quest 3 making the technology mainstream, and Apple revealing plans for its Vision Pro.

While Apple’s headset is set for 2024, it won’t appear at CES 2024, with Apple traditionally avoiding the trade show. However, we are expecting that there will be plenty of other companies showing off their own mixed reality headsets at the trade show.

HTC Vive sometimes likes to launch new headsets at CES, while we’re still awaiting news on the upcoming Pico 5. And we’re sure there will be plenty of start-up companies eager to show off their latest products in this space.

But the biggest clue for new mixed reality headsets is the existence of the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform – a processor designed specially for such devices. Launching back in October 2023, the chip can currently only be found inside the Meta Quest 3. We expect many more companies to adopt the new processor, and CES 2024 would be a perfect platform to announce such plans.

Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 / 4080 Super cards

Nvidia has already confirmed that it will be holding a Special Address at CES 2024 in January, but has so far remained tight-lipped about what it will announce.

In previous years, Nvidia has used CES as a launchpad for new mobile GPUs inside gaming laptops and the like, but reports indicate that won’t be the case for 2024, with new Nvidia laptops GPU unlikely to arrive until 2025.

That doesn’t mean Nvidia won’t have a big presence at CES 2024. Instead, rumours suggest (via The Verge) that we’ll see refreshes for the desktop graphics card line-up with the new additions of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super graphics cards.

We wouldn’t rule out further announcements either, such as a boost to GeForce Now and wider game support for DLSS 3.5. Nvidia usually likes to start the year with a bang, so we’re hoping it will make a good impression at CES 2024.

Credit: AMD

New AMD Ryzen 8000 processors

Reports indicate that AMD is going to be very busy for CES 2024. First up, it looks like AMD will launch new Ryzen 8000 desktop processors.

These desktop chips will actually be based on the popular Zen 4 Phoenix processors found in laptops, but will adopt the Ryzen 8000 naming convention instead of sticking to Ryzen 7000.

The Ryzen 8000 desktop processors will reportedly feature up to 8 cores, 16 threads and 12 RDNA 3 compute units, and will be based on Zen 4 architecture.

PC Gamer reports that a Gigabyte press release has already confirmed the existence of the Ryzen 8000 processors, with a launch pencilled in for late January. This makes it highly likely that they’ll make an appearance at CES 2024.

According to Wccftech AMD will also launch a new range of laptop processors with the Ryzen 8040 series. This will likely trigger a flood of new laptops, of which we’ll make sure to cover at CES 2024.