Razer showcased a new gaming chair cushion named Project Esther at CES this year, making it the first product to support Razer Sensa HD Haptics.

If you’re wondering what Razer Sensa HD Haptics is, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Razer’s latest haptic technology and what it means for the gaming cushion.

What is Razer Sensa HD Haptics?

Razer Sensa HD Haptics is Razer’s newest haptic technology designed to create a more immersive gaming experience by generating tactile sensations that vary in intensity, speed and duration.

Razer Sensa is capable of controlling multiple actuators, which means the technology can trigger haptics with different localised effects. Essentially, you’ll be able to feel the direction, distance and location of events, as well as haptic sensations travelling from one area to another.

It has an ultra-low latency <20 ms response time to ensure that haptics remain in sync with audio cues, and the conversion from audio to haptics is done in real-time, allowing the technology to support all games, films and music.

Razer Sensa is designed to deliver a full-body experience. The technology is capable of communicating and coordinating across multiple devices to ensure that all supported hardware is working together to offer an immersive haptic experience.

As we mentioned further up on this page, the first accessory to support Razer Sensa HD Haptics is the company’s Project Esther gaming cushion. This particular product features a total of 16 haptic actuators and an adjustable strap that enables the cushion to fit on most gaming and office chairs.

Finally, Project Esther supports a 2.4 GHz Hyperspeed wireless connection for an immersive, ultra-low latency experience while using the Razer Sensa-toting gaming cushion.