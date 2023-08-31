Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung might revert to its old habit of splitting its processor provision for much of the Galaxy S24 range, with European users tipped to receive the Exynos treatment – albeit not all of them.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter/X to claim that Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip would feature in “at least Europe”.

The South Korean tech giant built an unfortunate reputation for giving some of its smartphone customers short shrift, using sub-optimal home-brewed Exynos processors in certain territories whilst other parts of the world got superior off-the-shelf Qualcomm silicon. This led to a clear disparity between different smartphone variants, both in terms of raw performance and battery life.

The company appeared to have turned a corner with the Galaxy S23 range, providing exactly the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for every region – and an enhanced version at that. That may have just been a blip, however, if this latest tip is to be believed.

Still, it’s not all bad news. A separate tip from Setsuna Digital claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the exception to this processor divide.

The tipster took to Weibo recently to claim (through machine translation) that “Galaxy S24/S24+ will have Exynos 2400 processor version (some markets)”, while “Galaxy S24 Ultra is only available for Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy processor version”.

We don’t yet know how Samsung’s next premium chip will perform, of course. If previous split devices are anything to go by however, there could be even more of a reason to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in early 2024.

