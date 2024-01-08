Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Book 4 x Microsoft Copilot brings AI boost for Galaxy phone users

Chris Smith

Samsung has announced its recently-revealed Galaxy Book 4 series of laptops will benefit from a host of AI experiences powered by Microsoft’s Copilot.

Microsoft already announced the dedicated Copilot button on all new Windows PC keyboards for 2024, but Samsung’s latest announcement gives us insight into how this will benefit every day users of Samsung’s laptops and Galaxy smartphones.

Announced as part of its CES 2024 showcase, Samsung says Copilot will summarise text messages from a linked Galaxy phone without the user touching the handset. It’ll also automatically create drafts based on your prior language usage, and enable users to send messages from the PC. Samsung says Copilot’s new ability to interact with your Galaxy phone will make every day tasks more efficient.

In a press release, Samsung says: “These capabilities mean you can let Copilot track down restaurant recommendations your friends have made in previous messages, search visitor reviews on your browser, then send a message to your partner to ask if they want to go for dinner that evening, all directly from your PC.

“Without having to turn on your phone and open each individual app, the Galaxy Book 4 series lets you access smartphone functions and information faster and smarter.”

Elsewhere, Samsung says that Galaxy smartphones can also become a powerful webcam for your Galaxy Book 4. You’ll be able make Teams calls using the best camera available to you, which enables features like auto framing and background blur.

“Thanks to the excellent image quality, you will feel fully present with your work colleagues, and you can switch freely between front and rear cameras with just a click to adapt to any setup,” Samsung adds. “If you want to quickly change your frame to include the others in the room, get up and walk around while speaking or even just show your colleagues the view out the window, easy camera switching lets you stay mobile and flexible without needing to adjust your PC at all.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

