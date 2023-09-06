Ultimate Ears goes big with its portable Epicboom speaker

It’s been a while since Ultimate Ears’ last speaker was released but now customers can enjoy the latest in the portable speaker family with the announcement of the Epicboom.

As the name implies, this is a portable speaker that aims to produce a big sound, its shape and form looks not unlike the Sonos Move. But the Epicboom remains distinctively Ultimate Ears in its design, with its two-toned colourway: Cotton White/Lipstick Red and Charcoal Black/Lime.

The oval design is not just meant to look nice but produce a big sound, with 4.6-inch woofer and two tweeters providing the sound. The built-in microphone allows for the Epicboom’s EQ to be dynamically adjusted and balancing the sound wherever it is placed. The Epicboom also supports UE’s Outdoor Boost mode, which specially tunes the performance for when the speaker is used in large, outdoor spaces.

With an IP67 rating the Epicboom is designed to be waterproof, dustproof and even floatable, should you need the speaker for a pool party. Battery life is up to 17 hours with a Bluetooth range of up to 55 metres.

The Epicboom can also be paired with the new Boom app, which offers a number of pre-set EQs that include Signature, Bass Boost, Game/Cinema, Podcast/Vocal and the new Deep Relaxation mode. The PartyUp function also allows for multiple Ultimate Ears speakers to be paired together, which means that if you have an older Boom, Boom 2, Boom 3, Megaboom, Megaboom 3 or Hyperboom, those speakers can be synched with the Epicboom.

For those looking to support more sustainably designed products, Epicboom is constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic. The paper packaging of the Epicboom is said to come from FSC certified forests while Logitech also says its products are certified carbon neutral.

The Ultimate Ears Epicboom will be available for purchase in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific on September 6th on the Ultimate Ears website, with general availability starting from the September 22nd. It’ll cost £339.99 / $349 / €379.