Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has taken home the Best True Wireless Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 continued the Japanese firm’s dominance in the space with the earbuds scoring a perfect 5/5 when TV and Audio, Editor Kob Monney, reviewed them in June. During testing he was particularly impressed with the Sony WF-1000XM4’s astonishingly good sound, excellent noise cancellation, improved water resistant design and portable form factor.

“Sony’s WF-1000XM4 improves over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market than the Sony. They sound absolutely sublime,” wrote Monney in his Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

The Sony WF-1000XM4’s win is particularly impressive as 2021 has been a great year for true wireless fans, with great sets including the Jabra Elite 85t, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Grado GT220 and B&W Pi7 also making the shortlist.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products and coolest brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months. The Editor’s Choice Award shortlists and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Outside of very special exceptions, to be considered for a shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we tested it. The winners are chosen based on key factors including how the device performed during technical testing and our real life experience using it day-to-day.

