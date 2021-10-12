 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has taken home the Best True Wireless Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 continued the Japanese firm’s dominance in the space with the earbuds scoring a perfect 5/5 when TV and Audio, Editor Kob Monney, reviewed them in June. During testing he was particularly impressed with the Sony WF-1000XM4’s astonishingly good sound, excellent noise cancellation, improved water resistant design and portable form factor.

“Sony’s WF-1000XM4 improves over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market than the Sony. They sound absolutely sublime,” wrote Monney in his Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

The Sony WF-1000XM4’s win is particularly impressive as 2021 has been a great year for true wireless fans, with great sets including the Jabra Elite 85t, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Grado GT220 and B&W Pi7 also making the shortlist.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products and coolest brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months. The Editor’s Choice Award shortlists and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Outside of very special exceptions, to be considered for a shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we tested it. The winners are chosen based on key factors including how the device performed during technical testing and our real life experience using it day-to-day.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews this week as we’ll be revealing a fresh set of winners each morning, using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best Running Headphones 2021: The best headphones for workouts

Best Running Headphones 2021: The best headphones for workouts

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.