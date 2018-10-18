If you’re a serious runner or regular gym goer you’ll want to invest in a decent pair of running headphones. But which to get?

Best overall running headphones Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones We consider the Jaybird X3 as the best overall running headphones thanks to their super-secure fit that won't budge during exercise, their excellent durability and fantastic sound quality. £89.00

If you run outdoors you’ll probably want to go wireless. If you’re a heavy sweater you’ll also want to go for a pair with a decent IP resistance rating – sweat is one of the biggest killers of headphones.

Then you have to consider form factor. Running headphones come in many different shapes and sizes, including true-wireless which are completely cable free and band which have a single wire that wraps around the back of your neck.

Here to help you find the perfect set of running headphones for your specific needs we’ve created a definitive list of the best sets we’ve reviewed.

If you’ve got a healthy budget then the Jaybird X4 are the best overall set we’ve tested, offering a solid, near unbreakable fit and solid audio quality.

If you don’t want to spend that much, but still want something to survive the rigours of exercise, go for the TaoTronics Lightweight Sports Headphones.

best value running headphones TaoTronics Lightweight Sports Headphones These are seriously inexpensive sports headphones that are a solid upgrade for anyone looking to make the step up from wired pack-in headphones. They're great value for money all things considered. £22.99

How we pick the best running headphones

The best test of a pair of running headphones is, of course, running. For that reason, our reviewers between them have amassed marathons’ worth of miles, pounding the pavements and hitting the treadmill to really put these running headphones through their paces. We make sure they’re not going to fall out of your ears and that they’re going to survive copious amounts of sweat without ending up in a sad heap (even if sometimes we do after an intense workout).

But we’re also conscious that you might want your running headphones for other exercise, such as in the gym. So we make sure we wear them under different scenarios, such as during an explosive Olympic weight lifting session or a spin class. But we also test running headphones away from the track or gym to see how they cope with regular listening.

We take into account a multitude of elements when reviewing running headphones, such as how securely they fit in your ears, their durability, the sound quality and battery life.

Jaybird X4

Pros:

Solid, comfortable fit

Decent sound for a sports set

Great build quality

Cons:

Prone to dropouts in busy areas

The Jaybird X4 are the benchmark we currently compare other running headphones against. They offer a robust, nigh indestructible IPX7 design that’ll easily survive the odd accidental mid-run downpour and sweaty gym sessions.

The generous selection of silicon tips and wings options, coupled with an intelligent cable management system also make it quick and easy to get a solid seal that won’t break mid-workout.

Add to this a lengthy eight hour battery life and above average audio quality – by running headphone standards – and the Jaybird X4 easily earn a place as Trusted Reviews current gym headphones of choice.

Buy now: Jaybird X4 at Amazon from £109.99/$144.40

TaoTronics Lightweight Sports Headphones

Pros:

Secure and comfortable

In-line remote

Sweat-resistant

Seriously budget-friendly price

Cons:

Certain parts feel cheap

The TaoTronics Lightweight Sports Headphones are super budget-friendly sports headphones that punch above their weight. If you’re looking for an inexpensive upgrade from the wired pack-in headphones you’ve been exercising with (and becoming increasingly frustrated by) then these are a great way to upgrade.

They’re sweat-resistant as you would expect and they also have a super secure fit to ensure they don’t budge during intense workouts. There are also clever little features like magnets on the earbuds that let you wear them securely around your neck when not in use, and a handy in-line remote.

Sound quality is even pretty respectable considering the low cost. If you just want something to help keep your heart racing during a workout, these check the right boxes.

Buy now: TaoTronics Lightweight Sports Headphones for £22.99 / $27.99 from Amazon

Monster iSport SuperSlim

Pros:

Bright, bassy sound

Great noise isolation for blocking out the world

Secure, comfortable fit

You can wash them under a tap

Cons:

Not everyone will appreciate the bass

Lacks the same clarity as some rivals

The Monster iSport SuperSlim are one of the best value running headphones you can buy right now, simply because we reviewed these headphones at a significantly higher price.

Originally £130, these are now available for just £29.99. You’re not going to find better running headphones from a recognisable brand for this price.

The Monster iSport SuperSlim wireless in-ear headphones are a great fit for fans of big, pumping tracks. While it lacks the detail and finesse provided by some rivals, the SuperSlim is all about the bass, though this isn’t delivered in the erratic way of other wireless sports headphones.

We love the washable, secure design too. These headphones have about six hours of battery life, which is more than enough to get you through a marathon. The Bluetooth wireless range of 50ft is also exceptional.

We thought the iSport SuperSlim were great even at their original price, this is even more true at the new reduced price.

Buy now: Monster iSport SuperSlim at Amazon for £29.99 / $25

Jabra Elite Sport

Pros:

Extremely secure fit

Good sound quality

Integrated media playback controls

HearThrough mode for situational awareness

Well-made charging case

Accurate HRM

Cons:

Only two additional charges from the case

Expensive

If you’re willing to spend more and are looking for an advanced pair of running headphones, then consider the Jabra Elite Sport.

These are currently the only ‘truly wireless’ earbuds currently on our list. This means they are completely cord-free, with two separate earbuds.

Thankfully, the fit is still incredibly secure thanks to a range of wingtips and tip sizes, so there’s no worry about them falling out and getting lost.

These headphones have a fantastic in-ear heart rate monitor and work with Jabra’s excellent Sport Life companion app so you get in-ear coaching and readouts as you run. The app can also take you through bodyweight exercise circuits that will help support your running.

An included case not only keeps the earbuds secure when not in use, but will also top up the battery. The model we originally reviewed are rated at 3 hours of playback, and the case can provide two additional charges.

Jabra has since updated the Elite Sport, and they now have 4.5 hours of battery life from a single charge. This corrects one of our chief complaints – the fact that the old model couldn’t get us through an average marathon.

While these earbuds definitely come at a high price, they’re worth it if you want advanced training features as well as a liberating cord-free form.

Buy now: Jabra Elite Sport at Amazon for £157 / $179

Soul X-tra

Pros:

Solid fit for running and most purposes

Washable ear cushions

Easy to use media controls

Long battery life and fast charging

Cons:

So-so sound quality

Slightly uncomfortable ear cushions

While generally, over-ear cans aren’t the first headphones you might think of for exercise, some people do prefer them to in-ear ones. That doesn’t mean you should make do with wearing any old headphones for a run, though.

The Soul X-tra are wireless ‘cans’ that can also withstand the rigours of exercise with a sweat-resistant design and ear cushions you can pop off and wash when they get grubby. The lack of a wire will also mean you can run or exercise unrestricted. There’s also handy media controls on the side of the earcups for adjusting your music without breaking your stride.

A really useful feature for runners are a set of LEDs that make you easier to spot if you like to run at night. Once you’re finished exercising, the headphones fold down to a more compact, easily-transportable size and the included case will keep them nice and safe.

Battery life at 24 hours is excellent and the headphones even support quick charging in case you need to top them up before rushing out the door. If you’re dead set on a pair of over-ear headphones for running, then the Soul X-tra are our favourite choice.

Buy now: Soul X-tra at Amazon for £96/ $149

Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless

Pros:

Comfortable and secure fit

Accurate heart rate monitor

Great companion app

Useful voice prompts

Cons:

Bigger battery life would be nice

The Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless used to be one of the most expensive headphones in this list, but the price has dropped considerably since we first reviewed them. That means they can now be picked up for around half the price, making them an amazing bargain for what are fantastic running headphones.

The Pulse are wireless for starters so there’s no flailing cable to tuck under your gym shirt or running jacket. The earbuds sit snug and comfortable inside the ears and cleverly conceal the Micro USB charging port, which will give you just over four hours of battery life.

Heart rate monitoring is the Pulse’s special trick hosting the technology to track the biometric data without a chest strap or dedicated sports watch. Crucially, it’s accurate too and all of the data is available to view in the excellent Jabra Sport Life app. Sound quality is fantastic as well, offering rich, bassy audio with plenty of detail and clarity.

Buy now: Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless at Amazon for £90 / $95

Bose SoundSport Pulse

Pros:

Super-comfortable

Good sound quality

Reliable heart rate monitor

Cons:

No dedicated fitness app

Better value alternatives

The Bose SoundSport Pulse can not only deal with the rigours of sweat and rain without, well, breaking a sweat, they also have an integrated in-ear heart rate monitor. These have a super-comfortable and secure fit thanks to a generous selection of tips.

The included wingtips ensure these headphones aren’t going anywhere, and a 5-hour battery life will get you through even a marathon. The one thing they do lack compared to rivals such as Jabra’s Sport Pulse is a dedicated fitness app. Instead, you can use the heart rate monitor with your app of choice, such as Strava or Endomondo.

An inline remote will let you change tracks or adjust volume without breaking your stride. Sound quality lives up to the Bose name, so these headphones won’t struggle to get you pumped for your next gym or running session.

Buy now: Bose SoundSport Pulse at Amazon for £194.99 / $199

That’s our list of the best running headphones you should currently consider. Keep reading if you want to find out more about what to look for in running headphones.

Best running headphones – Truly wireless, in-ear or on-ear?

You’ll notice the above list is a mixture of these three types of running headphones. We’ve left out wired headphones because, in this day and age, there’s no need to mess around with cables that get in the way during exercise.

Deciding what’s right for you is largely down to preference, however. Do note that as truly wireless headphones are still a relatively new technology, these headphones tend to cost more than standard wireless headphones (the type that have a cable connecting the left and right earbuds).

Some people don’t like in-ear headphones and prefer to wear over-ear (sometimes referred to as ‘cans’). But while you might see people wear Beats headphones in the gym, this is a sure-fire way to shorten their lifespans, so make sure you still look at over-ear headphones designed for exercise.

Best running headphones – Battery life

As you might expect, you generally get better battery life from bigger headphones. This is simply due to the fact you have space for a bigger battery.

For this reason, on-ear headphones lead the pack by a considerable margin. The Soul X-tra can last a full 24 hours of non-stop playback. A pair of truly wireless earbuds might only last 4 hours. Standard wireless ‘neckband’ style headphones might get away with slipping a bigger battery into the section that also holds the in-line remote control. These kinds of headphones typically offer around 8 hours of battery life.

Best running headphones – Heart rate monitors

Some running headphones now integrate a heart rate monitor (HRM), which takes readings from your inner ear. These are typically more accurate than wrist-based HRMs, like the type you find in fitness trackers or running watches, but lag behind chest-worn heart rate monitors.

These are a useful extra training tool for more avid runners and fitness enthusiasts, letting you keep an eye on your overall performance and cardiovascular health.

Do you have another product you’d recommend? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews