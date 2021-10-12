 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XGIMI Horizon wins Best Outdoor Projector

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The XGIMI Horizon has won the Best Outdoor Projector Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The XGIMI Horizon beat the Anker Nebula Capsule Max and XGIMI Halo to win the award after scoring 4/5 recommended in our in-depth review in June. Reviewer and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, praised the projector for its reliable picture quality, loud and powerful speaker, Android TV software and competitive pricing.

“Neatly straddling the boundary between portable projectors and home cinema units, the battery-less XGIMI Horizon is easy to move around your home or take on the occasional trip,” wrote Ludlow in his XGIMI Horizon review.

“It runs Android TV, presenting a smooth interface and access to numerous apps, although there are a fair few – including Netflix – that don’t work. A Full HD projector, the combination of decent image quality, including HDR support, and great audio make the XGIMI Horizon a handy home cinema in a box.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are being run as a week long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic. Each day we’ll reveal a new batch of winners, on the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back regularly!

The Editor’s Choice Award winners and shortlist are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of some special circumstances, to be considered a product must have been reviewed and scored at least 4/5 recommended or above. The winner is decided based on key metrics including how it performed during our technical tests, how we found using it day to day and how it compares to rivals on things like value for money.

You might like…

Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best projectors 2021: The biggest screen in the home

Best projectors 2021: The biggest screen in the home

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.