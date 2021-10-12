Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XGIMI Horizon wins Best Outdoor Projector

The XGIMI Horizon has won the Best Outdoor Projector Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The XGIMI Horizon beat the Anker Nebula Capsule Max and XGIMI Halo to win the award after scoring 4/5 recommended in our in-depth review in June. Reviewer and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, praised the projector for its reliable picture quality, loud and powerful speaker, Android TV software and competitive pricing.

“Neatly straddling the boundary between portable projectors and home cinema units, the battery-less XGIMI Horizon is easy to move around your home or take on the occasional trip,” wrote Ludlow in his XGIMI Horizon review.

“It runs Android TV, presenting a smooth interface and access to numerous apps, although there are a fair few – including Netflix – that don’t work. A Full HD projector, the combination of decent image quality, including HDR support, and great audio make the XGIMI Horizon a handy home cinema in a box.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are being run as a week long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic. Each day we’ll reveal a new batch of winners, on the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back regularly!

The Editor’s Choice Award winners and shortlist are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of some special circumstances, to be considered a product must have been reviewed and scored at least 4/5 recommended or above. The winner is decided based on key metrics including how it performed during our technical tests, how we found using it day to day and how it compares to rivals on things like value for money.