Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 wins Best Home Security Product

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 has overcome strong competition to win the Best Home Security Product Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 managed to beat the Ring Alarm 2, Yale Linus Smart Lock and FireAngel Pro Connected, which were also shortlisted, to secure its victory.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 scored an impressive 5/5 in our review, with Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, praising its innovative bird’s eye view functionality, excellent motion detection controls and improved video quality.

“Powerful and easy to set up, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2’s new 3D Motion Detection accurately cuts down on pointless alerts and provides more information about what’s going on outside your door. Throw in better video quality and head-to-toe footage, and it’s the best smart video doorbell available right now, although it does work best if you have Amazon Echo smart speakers,” wrote Ludlow in his Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review.

Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlist and winners are decided by the team of tech and product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist the product needs to earn a recommended badge, or above, when reviewed, outside of rare special circumstances. The winner is chosen based on key metrics including how it performed during technical testing and with real world use.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event. During it we detail and celebrate the best products and most influential brands we’ve written about over the past year.

You can keep on top of all the upcoming announcements and already revealed winners using the below schedule.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
