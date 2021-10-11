Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy Watch 4 is this year’s Best Smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 4 has secured Samsung its fourth win at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, earning the top slot in our Best Smartwatch Editor’s Choice category.

The Galaxy Watch 4 launched alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables earlier this year. It quickly caught the attention of our expert reviewers being the first smartwatch to run Google’s revamped Wear OS operating system.

Once in for review it lived up to its opening promise delivering one of THE best smartwatch experiences Buyer’s Advice Editor Thomas Deehan has enjoyed in quite some time.

It was so good that he not only gave it a 4.5/5 score, our Buyers Advice Editor also went so far as to conclude:

“There’s been a lot of disappointment with Wear OS over the years, but with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung and Google seem to finally be turning the tide. The colourful new UI is a joy to use, and dusty Wear OS facets like Tiles and Google Maps have been given a major facelift with super-fast speed to boot.

“Only time will tell if Wear OS 3 attracts the level of third-party attention that Google is hoping for, but the software couldn’t have asked for a better starting point than in the Galaxy Watch 4.”

The Galaxy Watch 4 overcame stiff competition to win the award with a number of great devices including the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, TicWatch Pro 3 and Withings ScanWatch also being shortlisted.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the editorial team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how the device performed during testing, our experience using it every day and how it compares to its rivals.

