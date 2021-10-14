 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Apple wins best computing brand

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Apple has won the reader voted ‘best computing brand’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose Apple over a wealth of competition that included AMD, Dell, Nvidia and Razer. 

Apple managed to secure 41% of the vote, taking a healthy lead over its competitors. AMD came second, Nvidia third, Dell fourth and Razer fifth. 

Apple well and truly deserves the award, making waves in the computing industry by introducing its M1 chip to the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and iMac. The iMac also saw a significant design refresh, making it a tantalizing option for those working from home.

Apple only looks to be continuing its strong form, with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops rumoured to be launching very soon. 

AMD and Nvidia both had strong years too, launching their latest generation of graphics cards. But their success was likely dealt a blow by the ongoing GPU shortage, preventing many from buying the new products.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in how they performed during testing, our experience using them day-to-day and how they compare to rival products, both in performance and value for money.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

You might like…

Nanoleaf expands smart lighting range with Lines LED light bars

Nanoleaf expands smart lighting range with Lines LED light bars

David Ludlow 11 mins ago
Facebook is looking into retina resolution for the next Oculus VR headset

Facebook is looking into retina resolution for the next Oculus VR headset

Gemma Ryles 36 mins ago
HTC’s new Vive Flow glasses let you experience VR anywhere

HTC’s new Vive Flow glasses let you experience VR anywhere

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Apple Watch 7 makes Watch 6 look old in new image

Apple Watch 7 makes Watch 6 look old in new image

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Is the new OnePlus 9RT coming to the UK?

Is the new OnePlus 9RT coming to the UK?

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Samsung just teased the BTS Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung just teased the BTS Galaxy Z Flip 3

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.