Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Apple wins best computing brand

Apple has won the reader voted ‘best computing brand’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose Apple over a wealth of competition that included AMD, Dell, Nvidia and Razer.

Apple managed to secure 41% of the vote, taking a healthy lead over its competitors. AMD came second, Nvidia third, Dell fourth and Razer fifth.

Apple well and truly deserves the award, making waves in the computing industry by introducing its M1 chip to the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and iMac. The iMac also saw a significant design refresh, making it a tantalizing option for those working from home.

Apple only looks to be continuing its strong form, with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops rumoured to be launching very soon.

AMD and Nvidia both had strong years too, launching their latest generation of graphics cards. But their success was likely dealt a blow by the ongoing GPU shortage, preventing many from buying the new products.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision factors in how they performed during testing, our experience using them day-to-day and how they compare to rival products, both in performance and value for money.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.