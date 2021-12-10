Trusted Recommends: Surface Pro 8, Halo Infinite and Honor 50 impress

Well look at that, it’s Friday again and you know what that means – the latest instalment of Trusted Recommends, our weekly show where we detail all the products to score high marks in our in-depth reviews.

It’s been another strong week with everything from hybrid laptops to gaming phones impressing the team of experts at Trusted Labs.

Every product listed has been thoroughly tested using a mix of real-world and lab tests to make sure it is the best of the best, so you can trust our buying advice.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 isn’t a huge step forward for Microsoft’s tablet line, but it’s a definite move in the right direction. Our reviewer found that the device fixed a number of niggling flaws from past Surface Pro’s designs and added plenty of key performance upgrades like Thunderbolt connectivity, an Intel 11th Gen CPU and a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Score 4.5/5

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is the latest entry in the long-running series and it features a captivating story along with fun new gameplay mechanics like the Grappleshot. Our reviewer also found that while the new generic open-world segments fail to elevate Infinite to the best in the series, they at least offer welcome breathers between each action-packed linear levels

Score 4/5

Razer Deathadder V2 X HyperSpeed

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is a brilliant mid-range wireless gaming mouse. Our reviewer praised the snappy sensor, gorgeous and comfortable frame, and excellent battery life. The only thing missing is a little bit of RGB lighting.

Score 4.5/5

Razer Huntsman V2

The Razer Huntsman V2 may look like an ordinary wired gaming keyboard considering its extravagant price, but it excels at the basics to such a degree that it thoroughly deserved a Trusted Recommends badge. It features a top-class sturdy design, while the optical switches provide both an ultra-satisfying clicky feel and some of the fastest performance around.

Score 4/5

Q Acoustics M20 HD

Considering the price, performance and versatility, there isn’t much to moan about when it comes to the M20 HD speakers. They are versatile performers with a warm sonic performance that’s thoroughly enjoyable whether it’s music, movies or games you’re listening to.

Score 4.5/5

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin

The same odd-shape but with more of a focus on streaming, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin’s comeback is a worthy one with terrific audio performance and slick streaming capabilities.

Score 5/5

iQoo 7 Legend

The iQoo 7 Legend is a highly capable Android phone that’s built for gamers. However, our reviewer found it was far classier and easier to live with than your average pure gaming phone thanks to a nice design and even a capable camera.

Score 4/5

Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK

This Indesit dishwasher isn’t the cheapest to run, however our reviewer found that it cleans brilliantly, has flexible internal space and retails for a competitive price.

Score 4.5/5

WiZ Smart Lighting

This affordable smart light system impressed our reviewer a lot. Praise went to the wide range of smart bulbs, fittings and light strips, while optional motion sensors and remotes give WiZ more control than other smart lights we have reviewed.

Score 4.5/5

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK

Once you get past its huge footprint, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK is the ideal kitchen companion for a big family. We loved how each compartment can be controlled individually, or you can just double-up to cook a larger quantity of one item.

Score 5/5

Honor 50

The Honor 50 signals the return of Google services to an Honor device, but there’s certainly more here than just apps. The screen is a joy, the battery is very reliable, and the main camera sensor is strong too. It’s only really let down by the poorer quality secondary cameras and the lack of some practical touches such as an IP rating, headphone jack, and SD card slot.

Score 4/5

Forza Horizon 5

With its gorgeous visuals, addictive car play and a wide array of events to take part in, our reviewer was blown away by Forza Horizon 5. If you’ve been looking for a title to really show off your Xbox Series X then this is the one.

Score 5/5