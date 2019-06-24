Samsung’s cut security support for a number of its phones so people on a Galaxy S7 or older will not get regular patches, potentially leaving them vulnerable to hackers for months at a time.

The news broke over the weekend when Samsung updated its Android Security page. The update bumped the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge into the “other regular security updates section” of the page. This means both phones will no longer receive monthly, or quarterly security updates. The Galaxy S7 Active is still guaranteed to get monthly security updates, which makes the cut feel a little odd.

The change means you may want to upgrade to a newer phone if you’re still using a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S Edge. Security firms have been warning hackers are taking an increased interest in Android for years. Using a phone that only gets intermittent security updates can be a little risky as a result.

Related: Best Samsung phone

Thankfully there are a wealth of great phones still guaranteed to get monthly security patches on the Samsung site. These include the Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A8 (2018).

If you’ve got the cash we here at Trusted Reviews are particular fans of the current Galaxy S10, feeling it is one of the best all-round Android phones around.

If you’re after something a little cheaper, or aren’t loyal to Samsung, there are a wealth of other options. The Moto G7 Plus is one of the best budget phones available. If you fancy something a bit different the OnePlus 7 Pro is a great option that features a custom 90Hz refresh rate screen that’s tailor made for gaming.

Related: Best phone

If you’re willing to make the jump to iOS the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also stellar handsets. Though with the iPhone 11 expected in September you may want to hold off jumping ship this very second as all three will likely get hefty price cuts in the near future.