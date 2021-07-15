Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to get a major performance boost – report

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will use a brand new Exynos chip that will give the new wearable a big performance increase, according to a new report.

SamMobile says that the upcoming wearable – believed to come in a both a streamlined and “classic” design – will feature the new Exynos W920 chipset, and this will offer a significant upgrade on performance of the Exynos 9110 introduced in 2018 for the Galaxy Watch, and retained for the Galaxy Watch Active, Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 wearables.

The report claims that the CPU will offer 1.25x faster processing times and 8.8x smoother graphical performance over its predecessor. The article also adds that it will come with 1.5GB of RAM onboard, which is a bump from the 1GB used by the Galaxy Watch 3.

While it’s hardly a headline to say that a bit of consumer tech will be faster than the previous generation – especially when said wearable’s internal specs have remained unchanged since 2018 – it is interesting to speculate as to why Samsung believes the Galaxy Watch 4 needs the extra power. Wearables, with their limited functionality, typically don’t need the kind of year-on-year upgrades we see in smartphones, tablets and laptops.

It might have something to do with the new One UI operating system that Samsung will be introducing. After using Tizen for every Galaxy Watch to date, Samsung will be introducing a new operating system that’s been made in conjunction with Google to sit atop of Wear OS. This will allow the Galaxy Watch 4 to use far more apps than its predecessor, and it’s possible that Samsung is just ensuring that users can do that without running into performance issues.

For now, with no official word from Samsung, we’ll have to treat the rumoured Galaxy Watch 4 specs with a pinch of salt. But the good news is that we shouldn’t have too long to wait: Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy S21 FE at an Unpacked event next month. It’s strongly tipped for August 11, so watch this space.