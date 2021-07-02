Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: All about Samsung’s rumoured foldable

August is set to be a huge month for foldables if recent rumours are to be believed. Not only is Samsung expected to announce the next iteration of its Galaxy Z Flip, the Z Flip 3, but the Fold line is also expected to be getting a major update. Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 so far.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the rumoured successor to 2019’s Galaxy Fold and 2020’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Fold 2 was released after Samsung adopted the “Z” name from the Z Flip for its foldable category, which is why the third version of the phone is expected to carry the Z too.

While the original Fold made headlines when it was announced for being one of the first major releases to boast a foldable display, the phone didn’t get a great reception due to its delicate design and near-£2000 price tag. Thankfully, the Z Fold 3 is expected to see a major price slash compared to previous models, but what else is new?

Read on to learn everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 so far, including what it looks like, when it’ll launch and how much you’ll have to pay for it.

Release date and price

The original Fold was priced at a pretty daunting £1900 when it launched a few years back. While the Z Fold 2 saw an improvement at £1799, the model continued to remain out of reach for your average smartphone shopper. Which is why we were happy to see a report by SamMobile claim the phone will see a “big price cut” for its third iteration.

According to the report, Samsung could reduce the price of its Z line by up to 20%. While it isn’t clear how much exactly the Fold (or the Z Flip) will be reduced by, it means we could see the Fold go for as low as £1440. While this still isn’t cheap, it’d mark a huge jump from its original near-£2000 price.

Of course, this will all be confirmed when the phone is officially announced later this year. Right now, rumours say the phone will make an appearance at a Samsung event on August 3, meaning we might not be far away.

Design

We’ve seen a few renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 emerge recently. Evan Blass shared images of the rumoured Z Fold 3 on Twitter in June.

These were later matched by a report by 91Mobiles which included renders from an anonymous source. Both leaks suggest the Z Fold 3 will see an under-display camera when unfolded rather than the punch-hole camera we saw on the Z Fold 2.

The addition of the S Pen in Blass’s tweet also suggests the Z Fold 3 will get S Pen support this time around – possibly as an optional extra as it has been with the S21 Ultra.

Image: 91Mobiles

However, the 91Mobiles leak also gives us a first look at the colours that might be available, including black, dark green and light pink. For contrast, the Z Fold 2 was available in black, blue, red, silver and gold shades and the Z Flip 3 is expected to be available in eight different colours.

OnLeaks has also shared renders (via Digit) which seem to corroborate the other leaks so far.

There are additional details here, including that the Z Fold 3 could be slimmer and lighter than the Z Fold 2 at 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm when folded and 158.1 x 128.1 x 6.6mm when unfolded. The Z Fold 2 was 159.2 x 68 x 16.8mm when folded and 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9mm when unfolded.

Image: OnLeaks/Digit

Both the 6.2-inch outer display and 7.5-inch foldable panel are expected to be AMOLED screens, with the folding panel also boasting a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Z Fold 3 is also expected to be more durable than its fragile predecessors. According to a report by SamMobile, the Z Fold 3 will be the first Galaxy foldable to include an IP rating to protect it from water and dust.

Specs and features

As far as specs go, SamMobile spotted the Z Fold 3 in an FCC listing in June.

The listing for models SM-F926U and SM-F926U1 suggest that the foldable will support mmWave and sub-6Ghz 5G, 4G LTE, CDMA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC and ultra wideband (UWB). The inclusion of UWB means the Z Fold 3 will be able to support Samsung’s SmartTag Plus trackers.

The listing also hints that the smartphone will support 9W Qi wireless charging and reverse charging, as well as the aforementioned S Pen support, allowing note-takers and artists to take advantage of the large fold-out display.

According to a report by 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh, the Z Fold 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and not the latest 888 Plus. The smartphone will also apparently include 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and pack a 4275mAh battery.

Camera

According to 91Mobiles and Yogesh, the Z Fold 3 will feature a triple camera array on the rear with three 12-megapixel sensors, similar to those on the Z Fold 2.

Yogesh also states that the foldable display will feature a 16-megapixel under-display selfie camera and there’ll be a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the external display, too.