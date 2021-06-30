Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could retain a popular feature after all

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch will retain the popular rotating bezel from its predecessors according to newly-leaked renders.

Android Headlines says it has the first look at the standard Galaxy Watch 4 Classic following a number of leaks purportedly involving the sporty Active counterpart.

In images published on Wednesday, the rotating bezel, which has controlled the UI for previous Tizen-based models Samsung, will return for the new WearOS version due later this year.

If accurate, it will be interesting to see how the bezel works with the new One UI Watch interface Samsung showcased in a live stream at MWC 2021 this week.

Image Credit: Android Headlines

Today’s report showcases an attractive design in three colours; white, black and grey. Cases will be available in silver and black, according to the leaked renders. The report says 42mm, 44mm and 46mm case sizes will be available, meaning there’ll be something that’ll suit everyone.

The rotating bezel is also accompanied by two larger buttons at two and four o’clock. The report also has news of some additional specs, including Gorilla Glass DX or DX Plus, 5ATM mater resistance and is MIL-STD-810G certification against bumps and bruises.

We’re expecting the Watch to be launched at Samsung’s next Unpacked event. That’ll either come in July or August if recent history is followed. The new Watch releases aren’t just a big deal for Samsung, but Google too.

The two mobile giants are once again uniting to take the fight to Apple with the new Wear OS featuring the best of both companies’ wearable platforms while adding Fitbit’s health tracking nous to the mix too.

Will we get a true Apple Watch rival for Android users? Early indications are positive. Do you think the Galaxy Watch 4 could be the best smartwatch of 2021? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.