Unpacked August 2021: This could be everything arriving from Samsung

This year’s Galaxy Unpacked event could feature appearances from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2.

The event line-up comes from a Twitter thread posted by leaker Evan Blass. While Blass didn’t share the official names of the Samsung devices, he did include renders of the products that match other leaks we’ve seen.

The proposed product line includes two rumoured foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – the mid-range Galaxy S21 FE, a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and two smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. 

Blass shared multiple gifs of each device, showcasing the colours that could be in store for Samsung fans, including white/silver, green and black for the Z Fold, purple, black, gold and green for the Z Flip and white, gold, purple and black for the S21 FE. 

As far as wearables go, the Watch 4 Classic appears to be available in white, black and grey while the Watch Active 4 will come in grey, green, white, peach and black and the Galaxy Buds 2 in green, purple and white. 

Blass also included a date for the event – August 11.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of an August 11 date for Galaxy Unpacked, so it seems likely this could be the day we see Samsung make its announcements. 

On July 3, Korean site DigitalDailyNews (via 9to5Google) reported that the next Unpacked event will take place on August 11 and will likely feature both the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. 

While the date (and the devices that’ll be there) have yet to be confirmed by Samsung, it’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll learn more about the new phones and wearables on August 11.

