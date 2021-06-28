Samsung One UI Watch Features: Best software tools for Wear OS Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has offered the first look at One UI Watch, the user interface which will sit atop of Wear OS when the next-generation Galaxy Watch arrives later this summer.

In a brief presentation at Samsung’s MWC 2021 live stream Samsung negated to reveal new Galaxy Watch smartwatch hardware, but gave us a fair idea of how the new partnership with Google will materialise.

With new hardware now due until the next Unpacked Event (perhaps as soon as next month), Samsung focused on the One UI Watch, which will mirror the design and functionality of Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy smartphones.

We already know the partnership will enable greater battery life, faster performance and more options for developers, but here are some of the best One Watch UI features Google has announced so far.

Google Play Store integration

During its MWC event, Samsung revealed apps will be downloaded from the Google Play store rather than the Galaxy Store. That’ll be a big boost for users who complained about the shortage of third-party apps on the current Tizen platform.

Automatic app downloads

Samsung talked a lot about the synergy with Galaxy Phones enabled with One UI Watch. For instance, if you download an app to your smartphone, the software will check for its smartwatch extension and automatically download that to the watch too.

Settings Synergy

Following on from that theme, Samsung says it wants the way your phone looks to be replicated on your watch. For instance, menus and settings pages will be aligned in the same way. If, in the clock app, you have two different time-zones saved, they will be reflected on your watch too. If you’ve blocked callers on your phone, those messages and calls won’t come through to the watch either.

Watch face editor

Samsung is also bringing a watch face editor into play, enabling developers to create their own look, which will be made available to the community. You can catch up with the full announcement in Samsung’s livestream from MWC below.