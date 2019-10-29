Razer’s releasing an Apple AirPods Pro rival for gaming

Razer’s releasing a new set of gaming focused true wireless earbuds to take on the Apple AirPods and Amazon Echo Buds.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds were unveiled today and are designed to offer gamers ultra lower latency wireless audio.

The earbuds have a similar look to the Apple Airpods Pro, which were unveiled earlier this week, but with Razer’s standard black and green colouring. The long shaft connected to the main buds will offer similar touch controls to the Apple AirPods 2019 and TicPods Free.

We haven’t had a chance to test the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds yet, but on paper they have some pretty impressive hardware.

These include “customised” Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 13mm drivers, which Razer claims will offer listeners improved connection stability and audio quality that has been optimised for gaming and mobile video streaming.

“The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are the perfect wireless audio solution for mobile users,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “Users will have rich, immersive lag-free sound for their movies, music and gaming, without wires to get tangled or snagged as they go.”

The earbuds will feature a custom Gaming Mode that according to Razer reduces latency to 60ms. The mode can be activated in the earbuds companion Razer smartphone app.

Outside of this the specs are pretty par for the course, matching key rivals like the AirPods, Amps Air 2.0 and TicPods Free. The buds will offer a quoted three hours of listening time off a single charge. The case will carry enough juice to top them up four times and charge using a USB C connector. Gym goers will also be pleased to hear they meet IPX4 sweat/splash proof standards, which means you’ll be able to use them in the gym.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless are available now for £99 on the Razer Store.

Razer is one of many companies set to release true wireless earbuds. Amazon’s Echo Buds went on sale in the US today and scheduled to arrive in the UK “very soon”. Microsoft unveiled Surface Earbuds alongside the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X, Surface Neo and Surface Duo earlier this month.

