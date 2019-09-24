Surface Laptop 3: Microsoft’s rumoured laptop to use AMD processors

Microsoft is rumoured to be announcing the Surface Laptop 3 in October, seeing a juicy upgrade to its MacBook Air rivalling range.

While there’s been no confirmation this laptop exists, numerous leaks and rumours point towards a official reveal during Microsoft’s Surface Event on 2 October.

The most shocking leak so far, reported by WinFuture, suggests Microsoft is looking to ditch Intel’s processors in favour of AMD, with a quad-core CPU with Radeon Vega integrated graphics mooted. The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go 2 are also speculated to be shown off at the upcoming Surface Event.

For everything you need to know about the potentially upcoming Microsoft devices, have a read on down below.

Related: Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – When will it be announced?

The Surface Laptop 3 is expected to be shown off at Microsoft’s Surface Event on 2 October, which you’ll be able to watch live on Twitter starting at 3pm UK time. We’re also likely to see the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go 2 here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 release date – When is it coming out?

There is no official release date yet, but with a reveal expected on 2 October, we expect Microsoft’s upcoming laptop to hit shelves in the same month – or before Christmas at the very latest.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 price – How much will it cost?

There is no official price for the Surface Laptop 3, with Microsoft yet to officially confirm the laptop.

WinFuture claims to have seen a leak for the price, reporting a starting price of $999, with the cost spiralling up to $2399 with improved CPU, RAM and SSD.

The Surface Laptop 2 launched with a starting price of £979 which could be boosted to £2529 with upgraded components – this lines up with the leaks for the Surface Laptop 3, which is good news since we’ll be getting a more powerful laptop for a similar price to the current generation.

Related: Best Student Laptops 2019

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 specs – How powerful is it?

There are no official specs for the Surface Laptop 3 at the time of writing, but numerous leaks and rumours have given us an early indication of what to expect. First of all, it’s looking likely Microsoft will be using AMD processors instead of Intel’s offering, which is a shocking move given Microsoft’s previous partnership with Intel.

Reports suggest a 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 3 will include the option of a Ryzen 5 3550U or Ryzen 7 3750U processor. Window Latest has backed up this speculation after spotting potential benchmark results of the Surface Laptop 3 on Geekbench 4, which suggests the laptop will have an AMD quad-core processor and Radeon integrated graphics.

WinFuture has detailed even more potential leaks, with six models of the Surface Laptop 3 (with 15-inch display) potentially being announced. RAM will apparently range from 8GB to 16GB, while the SSD capacity is expected to increase as you climb the configurations. There will also reportedly be options of quad-core, hexa-core and octa-core processors availble, all made by AMD.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Review he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a va…