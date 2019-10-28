We all thought that the Apple Airpods 3 would be the next true wireless from Apple. If the rumours are true, the AirPods Pro will arrive before the end of 2019.

In the past few weeks it’s been heavily rumoured that Apple is set to launch a new, more advanced version of the AirPods. We had initially thought the AirPods 3 would be the true, next-gen successor to the original.

But Apple seems to have pushed forward with its AirPods Pro, and it sounds as if it has the features we felt were lacking with the original and the AirPod (2019) update.

Apple, as usual, has been very discreet, but since the rumour first cropped up speculation has gone into overdrive and leaks have emerged, including a potential price. Apparently they’ll go on sale in the last week of October… maybe.

Here’s everything that we’ve gleaned about the AirPods Pro so far.

AirPods Pro release date — When is it out?

According to reports, the AirPods Pro are due just in time for the Christmas rush.

Apple has been known to announce ‘surprise’ products, but that tends to be at its launch events. It’s not often that it drops a new piece of hardware without a bit of fanfare.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s been fairly spot on with his Apple forecasts, said in April 2019 that two new AirPods will go into production in late 2019.

One of these models would feature an “all-new form factor design” and will sell for a higher price; the other will be what we think are the AirPods 3.

AirPods Pro price — How much will it cost?

All speculation points to the AirPods Pro drawing a price tag that reflects its name.

At its cheapest, the second gen AirPods are £160, with the wireless charging version £199/$199. There’s a belief that the AirPods Pro will fetch a price of £260.

That wouldn’t make them the most expensive true wireless earbud – that title still belongs to B&O’s BeoPlay E8 2.0.

AirPods Pro design — What will it look like?

The AirPods Pro are set to undergo a drastic redesign, if reports are to be believed.

The narrow stem is present, but the earbuds are bigger and there are ear-tips too. Hopefully that means a better fit, and better noise isolation.

Assets spotted in the iOS 13.2 beta revealed in-ears that looked a lot like Apple’s old earphones, with an animation explaining to users how to disable noise cancellation on an AirPod.

When we heard noise cancellation was being considered for the AirPods (2019), we felt the design needed a serious overhaul to make it work. If these mock-ups (see above) are close to the final design, it looks like the Cupertino giant has finally seen the light.

It’d be nice if the AirPods were available in different colours, especially as Google has dabbled with different finishes with its new Pixel Bud.

Will they do that? Buzz out of China, where the AirPods Pro are likely being manufactured (sorry Donald Trump), imply they’ll be up to eight finishes including black and green.

AirPods Pro — What features will it have?

Noise cancellation has been rumoured for a some time, and if this re-design is significant, we’d think noise cancellation is certainly in play, especially with Amazon bringing noise cancellation with its more affordable Echo Buds.

Apple has never specified whether the AirPods are sweat-proof or water-resistant. If the AirPods Pro are to be the best that Apple can offfer, they ought to have it if they want the ‘Pro’ name.

The charging case is said to be bigger, likely to accommodate the new design. There hasn’t been any info on whether the case can be wirelessly charged, but we’d assume so.

MacRumors believes that Apple will strengthen the connectivity of the Pro, so music can be listened to over longer distances without the connection dropping, and only mentioned an iPhone, so we’d think this is a feature that works best with an Apple device.

