Surface Pro 7: What to expect from Microsoft’s upcoming 2-in-1

Will Microsoft unveil a new Surface Pro 7 in October?

It’s all but confirmed we’ll be seeing at least one new Surface device next month, and judging by the success of the Surface Pro 6, we would expect Microsoft to launch a new 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid this year, hopefully featuring the latest Ice Lake processors from Intel.

We won’t know for sure until Microsoft’s big reveal on October 2nd, but here’s what we know – and what we think we know – about the upcoming Surface Pro 7.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – When is the new Surface going to be announced?

Microsoft is holding a Surface event on October 2nd, which will be streamed live on Twitter from 10am Eastern Time, or 3pm UK time. We’re almsot guaranteed to get our first glimpse of the Surface Pro 7 here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Release date – When will it be available?

We don’t yet have a release date for the new Surface Pro 7, but given that the Surface Pro 6 was both announced and released in October 2018, we’re expecting the case to be the same with the Surface Pro 7.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Price – How much will it cost?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price is yet to be confirmed, but we’re likely to hear confirmed details during the Surface event.

Prices for the Surface Pro 6 ranged from £879-£2149, depending on how much storage you picked, and which the processor you went for. Given that the new Acer Swift 5 range features Ice Lake processors, and will start for around £900, it’s hoped that the Surface Pro 7s will start at this price mark, too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Specifications – How powerful will it be?

If this 13,401 Geekbench result, unearthed by Windows Latest, is any indication, then we can expect the Surface Pro 7 (or another Surface device) to come packing 10th gen processors from Intel’s new Ice Lake range.

Mentioned in the Geekbench listing is an Intel Core i5-1035G1, a quad-core 1GHz processor which can turbo up to 3.6GHz.

The i5-1035G1 is one of the less-powerful Ice Lake chips, so hopefully we’ll get to see a Surface Pro 7 option with a Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7 running things.

Surface Pros options typically come with higher and lower processor options – last year’s Surface Pro 6’s featured Core i5-8250U and i7-8650U Kaby Lake Refresh chips, for example – so there’s a precedent for this.

Last year, storage options ranged from 128GB to 1TB, so again, we would expect to see the new Surface Pro 7 line follow this.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – What to expect

A Microsoft Surface Pro is a Windows 2-in-1 – in other words, it’s a tablet with a detachable keyboard dock, which means it can double as both a laptop and a tablet.

Surface Pro tablets also support N-trig stylus technology, and the higher-end models are pitched towards artists, design students, or anyone who simply wants to sketch on the go. For that reason, we can see a Surface Pro 7 option with a G7 Ice Lake processor – the G7 in the new Intel naming convention means that the processor features an Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7.

Boasting 64 EUs – ‘execution units’, individual shader units – the Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 is currently the most powerful integrated graphics unit in Intel’s Ice Lake line-up. As well as giving digital painting programs a boost, you should be able to play games without a graphics card – or so Intel says.

As well as offering entry level Surface Pro 7s with Core i5 and Core i7 processors, rumours of a foldable Surface Pro 7 persist – think the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X, but tablet sized. Given the struggles manufacturers have had with foldable devices, if Microsoft really has cracked this (no pun intended), that’ll be an incredible feat – and as such, will likely seriously dent the wallet of anyone after one.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…