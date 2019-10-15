Hands on: Surface Pro X Review

First Impressions The Surface Pro X looks and feels like the next generation of Microsoft’s 2-in-1, with the ultra-slim form hoping to be really beneficial for students and office workers always on the move. The biggest question for this device is whether the performance will stack up. The Surface Pro X felt snappy and fluid, but more in-depth testing is required to discover its full performance potential.

Key Specifications Review Price: £999

13-inch display (2880 x 1920)

Microsoft SQ1 processor

8GB/16GB RAM

Adreno 685 GPU

Storage: 128, 256, or 512 GB

Dimensions: 287 x 208 x 7.3 mm

Weight: 774g

What is the Surface Pro X?

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft’s latest attempt at creating a 2-in-1 using the ARM architecture. ARM is traditionally used in mobile devices but more and more laptops using the technology have begun to emerge.

The key benefits of using ARM are increased battery life and thinner form-factors – and this definitely plays out with the Surface Pro X. However, concerns still remain over whether the mobile architecture can deliver the performance users require. We’ll get into the nitty gritty of performance testing during our full review of the device.

Related: Surface Pro X vs iPad Pro

In simple terms, the Surface Pro X seems like a test run for what could be the future of the Surface line – a slimmer future with longer battery life. We had a chance to go hands-on with the new 2-in-1 to get a taste of what Microsoft has to offer.

Surface Pro X price – How much will it cost?

There are four different configurations for the Surface Pro X with pricing starting at £999. The cheapest model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there’s also another 8GB model with 256GB of storage for £1269.

If you fancy 16GB of RAM then you can get a model with that and 256GB of storage for £1449. The most expensive model sports 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for £1819.

All models use the new Microsoft SQ1 chip, so it’s only storage and RAM you have to worry about when selecting a configuration.

Related: Surface Pro 7 vs iPad Pro

Bear in mind that none of these prices include the new keyboard or pen for the Surface Pro X.

The Surface Pro X Keyboard costs £129.99 and the Surface Slim Pen also costs £129.99. For £259.99, you can get the Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen bundled together. The pair compliment each other well, with the keyboard capable of recharging the Pen.

Surface Pro X release date – When will it be available?

The Surface Pro X is available to preorder now and the release date is November 19. The same goes for the Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen.

Related: Surface Laptop 3 vs MacBook Pro

Surface Pro X preview – Microsoft ARMs itself with a new take on its 2-in-1

The Surface Pro X is a new 2-in-1 device looking to compete with the iPad Pro. Using the mobile-centric ARM architecture for its processor, Microsoft is looking to create a high-performance gadget in an ultra-portable form.

Surface Pro X OS Windows 10 Display 13-inch, 2880×1920 CPU Microsoft SQ1 Graphics Adreno 685 RAM 8GB / 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery Up to 13 hours Dimensions 287mm x 208mm x 7.3mm Weight 774g

Ahead of in-depth testing, it’s hard to remark on the performance of the Microsoft SQ1 ARM chip but it seems unlikely that the performance will knock anyone’s socks off, but that isn’t necessarily the goal. Strong battery life, a slim design and decent on-the-go performance appear to be the ideals for the Surface Pro X.

During the hands-on, performance seemed very good. The new device managed several browser tabs, Netflix, Microsoft Word and Spotify all running with no obvious slowdown. Of course, we can’t test the full performance of the device until we get a review unit.

Related: Best Laptop 2019

The display is nothing to sniff at either. Microsoft uses – what it calls – its PixelSense technology and the screen manages to get really quite bright. While the display itself is impressive, it’s made all the more remarkable by the design of the Surface Pro X.

The Surface Pro X is a trimmed down version of the Surface Pro 7 in a couple of ways. Firstly, there’s the thinner bezel which makes for a more modern-looking device – on par with the iPad Pro in my opinion. Microsoft’s new 2-in-1 is also thinner than the Surface Pro 7.

Both of these make for the most refined version of the Surface formula to date. The Surface Pro X feels great no matter which way you hold it. The device feels light but sturdy and slight but capable.

The new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen are similarly honed takes on the Surface Pro accessories that have preceded. The Slim Pen feels like a more precise and creative-friendly version of the Surface Pen.

The Signature Keyboard is surprisingly comfortable to type on for keys situated within a cover. The keyboard also comes with a handy spot for storing your Slim Pen, which also charges it.

The Surface Pro X also sees an arsenal of ports including two USB-C connections. This is the new USB standard, offering improved rates of data transferal, and can now be found on all the new Surface devices.

Initial Verdict

The Surface Pro X looks and feels like the next generation of Microsoft’s 2-in-1, with the ultra-slim form hoping to be really beneficial for students and office workers always on the move.

The biggest question for this device is whether the performance will stack up. The Surface Pro X felt snappy and fluid, but more in-depth testing is required to discover its full performance potential.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…