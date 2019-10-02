Surface Earbuds − All you need to know about Microsoft’s new in-ears

Update: Microsoft has announced the Surface Earbuds true wireless in-ears. We’ll be updating this article as more info arrives

They were rumored earlier in the year, but we honestly thought they wouldn’t surface (ahem). But at its surface Surface Hardware event in New York, the Seattle tech giant announced the Surface Earbuds true wireless, joining the likes of the Apple AirPods (2019), the Powerbeats Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3 in the growing wireless earbud market.

Codenamed Morrison (apparently after The Doors’ Jim Morrison), the Surface Earbuds will feature omnisonic sound, 24-hour battery life, a charging case (naturally) and touch controls.

Microsoft surprise announcement didn’t go into too much detail, but here’s everything we absorbed from the brief appearance of the Surface Earbuds.

Surface Earbuds design — What features do they have?

Tech site Thurrot broke the story earlier this year and it turned out that they were right about their existence, save for the name (they called them the Surface Buds). They reported that they would “improve interactions between a phone and the earbuds to make reading content easier on the phone”.

Well that turned out to be somewhat true in terms of improving the interactions between a smartphone and an earbud, except Microsoft doesn’t want you take your phone out at all when using the Earbuds.

Otherwise the Surface Earbuds are built with productivity in mind, so there’s Cortana, Office365 integration, Spotify integration and two microphones in each bud to improved call quality.

No mention was made of what Bluetooth codec they’ll be carrying, but Microsoft did confirm that battery life is 24 hours (we assume that’s including the charging case) and that it’s built for comfort, with the video accompanying the announcement showing people doing various activities, including gym workouts.

And as we suspected, the Surface Earbuds adhere to the grey colour tone of Microsoft’s audio products.

Surface Earbuds price — How much do they cost?

The Surface Earbuds will go on sale for $249. That’s about £200, which would put them above the Apple AirPods (2019) and Libratone Track Air+, but below Sony’s WF-1000XM3, which we consider to be the best pair of wireless earbuds around.

Surface Earbuds release date — When are they going on sale?

Sometime in 2019 has been mooted as a possible release window, and considering the release of the Surface Headphones last year, we’d guess a November release date:.

