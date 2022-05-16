KEF celebrates 60 years with wireless LS60 floorstanding system

KEF has made it to 60 years and to celebrate its sixtieth anniversary, it has revealed a new product in the LS60 wireless floorstanding system.

KEF has in recent years been stepping up its involvement in the wireless segment of the audio market, the LS50 II wireless system being one of the standouts in recent years for high-quality, high-fidelity audio products. So we’d expect nothing less from the LS60 floorstanders, with KEF saying its slim design makes placement in a room adaptable for everyone, the system capable of producing a powerful, rich and full-bodied sound that “evenly” fills any space.

The LS60 is, according to KEF, the world’s first Single Apparent Source wireless system, the “unique technology” is adapted from KEF’s flagship Blade speaker and aims to deliver low, mid and high frequencies from a single point of origin. This is down to calibrated drivers that cover the entire bandwidth, so all frequencies “appear to radiate from one single point” for more precise imaging and a claimed “highly accurate sound” for a wider sweet spot when listening.

Inside the LS60 Wireless’ Single Apparent Source configuration lies the 12th Generation Uni-Q with Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) driver array. It’s been designed to perform at its best in the LS60 Wireless, featuring a number of refinements that includes a tweeter gap damper and new Z-Flex surround that produces a “near-perfect” transition of sound from the speaker into a room. With MAT, 99% of the unwanted sound from the rear of the tweeter is absorbed, eliminating distortion for a “purer, more natural acoustic performance.”

Bass frequencies are covered by two pairs of Uni-Core driver arrays that maximise bass performance, reduce cabinet vibration and minimise space so they can fit into the LS60’s slim design. The British brand’s own P-Flex and Smart Distortion Control Technology help ensure low frequencies are balanced and detailed.

If the Uni-Q with MAT driver array is the speaker’s heart, then its brain is the Music Integrity Engine, offering a suite of digital signal processing algorithms to deliver better imaging and tighter sound. The Engine also features low-frequency phase correction, delivering what KEF calls “pinpoint timing exactly as if you were listening to the original sound.”

With 1400W of power the LS60 Wireless has plenty of power to spare, and connectivity between the floorstanders can be wired or wireless, the former offering a 24bit/192kHz resolution and the latter 24bit/96kHz. With wireless there’s the option of AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth, and through the KEF Connect app there is the option of streaming Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer or listen to internet radio and podcasts. Native casting from Spotify Connect, Tidal and QPlay is supported. It’s also expected to be Roon Ready by the autumn of 2022.

If you’re still into wired sources then this system is very accommodating with an HDMI eARC connection for link-up with a TV, and the opportunity to connect one or two KEF subwoofers, vinyl records, CD players or games consoles through its optical, coaxial and RCA connections.

Any more for any more? Well, the LS60 Wireless come in three matte finishes: Titanium Grey, Mineral White and Royal Blue, the latter intended for people who want to make a statement.

How much does it cost? $7000 / £6000. And when will they be coming out? June 2022.