How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

Here is the easiest way to change your Lock Screen font in iOS 16 on an iPhone.

The iOS 16 update has brought a plethora of new features to the iPhone series, with users now being able to edit iMessages after they’ve been sent, select an object from an image and copy it and customise their wallpaper.

From all of these new features, many are interested in the ability to customise your Lock Screen, with Apple introducing the ability to customise the font of your clock. It’s important to note that the ability to customise your lock screen is only available for users that have an iPhone running iOS 16, those running the previous operating system, iOS 15, will need to update their device.

To find out the easiest way to customise your Lock Screen clock font, read on, as we’re going to break it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, but you can use any iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version

Hold down at the bottom of the screen

Click on the time

Choose a new font

Click the X button

Click Done

Press Set as Wallpaper Pair

Step

1 Hold down on the bottom of the screen To start, hold down on the bottom of the screen, between the torch and camera buttons. Holding down for a second or two should bring up a menu. Step

2 Click on the time The Lock Screen will change and become customisable once you hold down on the screen. Click on the time to continue. Step

3 Choose a new font From the small menu that is presented, you will see eight different font options, alongside different colours you can choose from. Pick a new clock font. Step

4 Click the X button Once you have picked your new font, click the small X in the top right-hand corner of the pop-up menu. Step

5 Click Done Click the small Done button, it’s at the very top of the screen on the right-hand side. Step

6 Press Set as Wallpaper Pair Click on the button called Set as Wallpaper Pair to save your new Lock Screen.