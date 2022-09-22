 large image

How to change the Lock Screen clock font in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to change your Lock Screen font in iOS 16 on an iPhone.

The iOS 16 update has brought a plethora of new features to the iPhone series, with users now being able to edit iMessages after they’ve been sent, select an object from an image and copy it and customise their wallpaper.

From all of these new features, many are interested in the ability to customise your Lock Screen, with Apple introducing the ability to customise the font of your clock. It’s important to note that the ability to customise your lock screen is only available for users that have an iPhone running iOS 16, those running the previous operating system, iOS 15, will need to update their device.

To find out the easiest way to customise your Lock Screen clock font, read on, as we’re going to break it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Hold down at the bottom of the screen
  • Click on the time
  • Choose a new font
  • Click the X button
  • Click Done
  • Press Set as Wallpaper Pair

  1. Step
    1

    Hold down on the bottom of the screen

    To start, hold down on the bottom of the screen, between the torch and camera buttons. Holding down for a second or two should bring up a menu.Bottom of the screen on iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the time

    The Lock Screen will change and become customisable once you hold down on the screen. Click on the time to continue. The clock on iOS 16

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a new font

    From the small menu that is presented, you will see eight different font options, alongside different colours you can choose from. Pick a new clock font. Pick a new font from the selection

  4. Step
    4

    Click the X button

    Once you have picked your new font, click the small X in the top right-hand corner of the pop-up menu. Exit this screen

  5. Step
    5

    Click Done

    Click the small Done button, it’s at the very top of the screen on the right-hand side. Press Done to exit

  6. Step
    6

    Press Set as Wallpaper Pair

    Click on the button called Set as Wallpaper Pair to save your new Lock Screen.Set as Wallpaper Pair

Troubleshooting

How many clock fonts are there on iOS 16?

There are now eight different fonts you can choose from for your Lock Screen clock.

Can I change the font on iOS 15?

No, the option to change clock fonts is only available on iOS 16.

