How to unpair Apple Watch without using an iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to unpair your Apple Watch but don’t have your iPhone to hand? Here is the easiest way to unpair your Apple Watch without needing to use your iPhone.

Knowing how to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone is essential. Whether you don’t have your iPhone handy or you’re just looking to reset your wearable, thankfully, it’s not too complicated to unpair your devices.

And we’ve come up with the quickest and easiest method to unpair your iPhone from your Apple Watch, make sure you keep reading to find out.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open your Apple Watch
  • Go to Settings
  • Scroll down
  • Go to General
  • Scroll down
  • Press Reset
  • Click Erase All Content and Settings
  • Enter your password
  • Click Erase All

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Apple Watch

    Click the Digital Crown to unlock your Apple Watch. You may need to enter your password if you have one set up for your Watch.The home screen on my Watch 6

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Find Settings on your Apple Watch and click on it.The Settings app in the Watch 6

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down

    Once you are in Settings, scroll down until you get to General. The Settings app in the Apple Watch 6

  4. Step
    4

    Go to General

    When you find General in your Settings, click on it. Click on General in Settings in Apple Watch

  5. Step
    5

    Scroll down

    Once you have clicked on General, scroll down to the very bottom of the page. This can be done using your finger on the touchscreen or by rotating the Digital Crown. Scroll down once you are in General

  6. Step
    6

    Press Reset

    When you are at the bottom of the page in General, there will be a button called Reset. Click on it. The Reset button on the Apple Watch 6

  7. Step
    7

    Click Erase All Content and Settings

    Press the button that says Erase All Content and Settings.Click the Erase All Content button to continue

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your password

    You may be prompted to enter a password if your Apple Watch has been set up with a password. If so, enter it.Enter the password to continue the process

  9. Step
    9

    Click Erase All

    Click the Erase All button to erase all of your data from your Apple Watch and to unpair it from your iPhone. It’s important to note that once you click the Erase All button, your Watch will lose all of its statistics and data, including photos and fitness activity information. You can back up your data to iCloud if you want to save it after the reset, and we would also recommend saving any important content from your Watch beforehand.Click the button that says Erase All Content

Troubleshooting

Can I recover my fitness activity statistics after resetting my Apple Watch?

Depending on if you have backed up this data to iCloud, you will not be able to recover your fitness activity statistics after you have reset your Apple Watch. We recommend backing up and saving any important statistics or content from your Apple Watch before resetting it, where possible.

Can I reset my Apple Watch via an iPhone?

Yes, you can also reset your Apple Watch using the iPhone model that is it paired with, though this method is for people that do not have access to their iPhones and need to reset their Apple Watch.

