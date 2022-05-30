How to unpair Apple Watch without using an iPhone

Looking to unpair your Apple Watch but don’t have your iPhone to hand? Here is the easiest way to unpair your Apple Watch without needing to use your iPhone.

Knowing how to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone is essential. Whether you don’t have your iPhone handy or you’re just looking to reset your wearable, thankfully, it’s not too complicated to unpair your devices.

And we’ve come up with the quickest and easiest method to unpair your iPhone from your Apple Watch, make sure you keep reading to find out.

The Short Version

Step

Open your Apple Watch Click the Digital Crown to unlock your Apple Watch. You may need to enter your password if you have one set up for your Watch.

Go to Settings Find Settings on your Apple Watch and click on it.

Scroll down Once you are in Settings, scroll down until you get to General.

Go to General When you find General in your Settings, click on it.

Scroll down Once you have clicked on General, scroll down to the very bottom of the page. This can be done using your finger on the touchscreen or by rotating the Digital Crown.

Press Reset When you are at the bottom of the page in General, there will be a button called Reset. Click on it.

Click Erase All Content and Settings Press the button that says Erase All Content and Settings.

Enter your password You may be prompted to enter a password if your Apple Watch has been set up with a password. If so, enter it.

Click Erase All Click the Erase All button to erase all of your data from your Apple Watch and to unpair it from your iPhone. It's important to note that once you click the Erase All button, your Watch will lose all of its statistics and data, including photos and fitness activity information. You can back up your data to iCloud if you want to save it after the reset, and we would also recommend saving any important content from your Watch beforehand.