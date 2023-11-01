How to favourite a song in Apple Music

Apple Music has been improving a lot over the past few years, with new features and UI tweaks added with each iOS update.

One of the latest features is the ability to favourite a song. This method of saving songs isn’t completely new, but it is slightly different to how Apple Music has worked before. Whenever you favourite a song, it’ll be added to your Music library so this is a great way of ensuring all your top songs are always easily at hand.

Below we’ll go through all the steps needed to favourite a song. We’re using an iPhone 15 here, but the process is very much the same for any iOS 17.1 device even the iPad range.

What you’ll need:

An iOS device running iOS 17.1

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Unlock the phone

Open Music

Find a song

Tap the Star icon

iPhone 15 Pro deal nabs you a £20 gift card Get an iPhone 15 Pro for £149.99 with a £39.99 contract. It gets you 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes. Plus you can get a £20 gift card emailed to you. Click the link to enter your email and then you’ll be taken through to the product page. Mobles UK

100GB of data

£39.99 View Deal