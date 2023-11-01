Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to favourite a song in Apple Music

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple Music has been improving a lot over the past few years, with new features and UI tweaks added with each iOS update.

One of the latest features is the ability to favourite a song. This method of saving songs isn’t completely new, but it is slightly different to how Apple Music has worked before. Whenever you favourite a song, it’ll be added to your Music library so this is a great way of ensuring all your top songs are always easily at hand.

Below we’ll go through all the steps needed to favourite a song. We’re using an iPhone 15 here, but the process is very much the same for any iOS 17.1 device even the iPad range.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iOS device running iOS 17.1
  • An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the phone
  • Open Music
  • Find a song
  • Tap the Star icon
  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your iPhone

    To begin, unlock the iPhone (or any other iOS device running iOS 17.1). This feature was added in the first big update to iOS 17 so this won’t work on any other version of iOS.

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Music app

    Navigate to the Music app on the iOS device.

  3. Step
    3

    Find a song

    Next, find a song you want to favourite and play it.

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Star icon

    Once the song is playing, you’ll see a Star icon on the Now Playing screen. Tap this to favourite the song.

Troubleshooting

Is there a playlist dedicated to favourite songs?

As of iOS 17.1 there isn’t a playlist where these songs go. However, if the early betas are anything to go by then this will become a feature with iOS 17.2.

Is there another way to favourite songs?

If you’ve got a song playing, you can tap the Star icon on the Lock Screen Now Playing widget.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

