How to delete an iCloud account

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want to get rid of your iCloud account? Here’s how to permanently delete it – and your Apple ID – in just three steps.

Deleting an iCloud account isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. Your iCloud account is attached to your Apple ID and you can’t ditch one without losing the other, along with any other data, content or services associated with your Apple ID.

This includes any photos, videos and documents stored in iCloud, messages and calls sent via iMessage, FaceTime and iCloud Mail, and access to apps like the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay and Find My iPhone.

You’ll see any Apple Store appointments and AppleCare support cases cancelled and account deletion is permanent, meaning you won’t be able to retrieve or restore your data later on if you change your mind. For this reason, it’s a good idea to back up your data beforehand.

If you’re still interested in deleting your iCloud account and Apple ID, read on to learn how to do it. You can also scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide to learn about account deactivation.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iCloud account 
  • A browser 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to privacy.apple.com and sign in to your account 
  2. Click Request To Delete Your Account 
  3. Enter a reason and hit Continue

How to delete an iCloud account

  1. Step
    1

    Head to privacy.apple.com and sign in to your account

    You may be asked to confirm you’re you by entering a code from your iPhone or another Apple device. how to delete an icloud account

  2. Step
    2

    Click Request To Delete Your Account

    You can find this option at the bottom of the page below the Delete Your Account heading. how to delete an icloud account

  3. Step
    3

    Choose a reason for deleting your account and click Continue

    Follow any additional steps and your account will be deleted. how to delete an icloud account

Troubleshooting

Can I delete my iCloud account without deleting my Apple ID?

No, you’ll need to delete both.

Can I temporarily deactivate my account instead?

Yes you can. Simply log into your account and select Request To Deactivate Your Account. Then just follow the steps on screen to deactivate your account.

Your access to Apple apps and services will still be restricted, but you’ll be able to reactivate your account when you decide to come back to restore your history and data. That said, Apple still recommends you back up your data before you take any steps to deactivate your account.

