Want to get rid of your iCloud account? Here’s how to permanently delete it – and your Apple ID – in just three steps.

Deleting an iCloud account isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. Your iCloud account is attached to your Apple ID and you can’t ditch one without losing the other, along with any other data, content or services associated with your Apple ID.

This includes any photos, videos and documents stored in iCloud, messages and calls sent via iMessage, FaceTime and iCloud Mail, and access to apps like the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay and Find My iPhone.

You’ll see any Apple Store appointments and AppleCare support cases cancelled and account deletion is permanent, meaning you won’t be able to retrieve or restore your data later on if you change your mind. For this reason, it’s a good idea to back up your data beforehand.

If you’re still interested in deleting your iCloud account and Apple ID, read on to learn how to do it. You can also scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide to learn about account deactivation.

What you’ll need:

An iCloud account

A browser

The Short Version

Go to privacy.apple.com and sign in to your account Click Request To Delete Your Account Enter a reason and hit Continue

How to delete an iCloud account Step

1 Head to privacy.apple.com and sign in to your account You may be asked to confirm you’re you by entering a code from your iPhone or another Apple device. Step

2 Click Request To Delete Your Account You can find this option at the bottom of the page below the Delete Your Account heading. Step

3 Choose a reason for deleting your account and click Continue Follow any additional steps and your account will be deleted.